DHS Launches Multimedia Campaign Encouraging Wisconsinites to Enter Health Care Field

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS), and Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced today the launch of WisHealth Careers, a multimedia campaign to encourage Wisconsinites across the state to enter the health care field.

“Our ability to fight COVID-19 depends on having a robust workforce caring for our most vulnerable residents,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “The surge in cases has put a strain on every community in the state, and we need motivated Wisconsinites to step up and fill in where they are needed most.”

The shortage of health care, long-term care, and residential care staff in Wisconsin has been growing, and the onset of COVID-19 has only compounded this difficult circumstance. In response, DHS has developed several emergency training options to respond to the unprecedented need for additional staff to join the workforce. These opportunities are available to people of all ages and backgrounds who want to start rewarding careers in health care and make a difference in their own communities. In addition, this call to action extends to previously certified nurse aides whose certification has lapsed.

DHS recently allocated an additional $80 million to long-term care facilities to cover losses and expenses related to COVID-19 and support additional hiring, with the goal of increasing the number of facilities that can accept patients discharged from hospitals. In addition, Governor Tony Evers recently set aside $40 million to further address hospital and skilled nursing facility staffing shortages.

The WisHealth Careers campaign seeks to reach all Wisconsinites in search of meaningful employment by using both traditional and social media. Residents of Wisconsin will see the call to action on television and radio, as well as in local newspapers. The campaign will also use social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to ensure wide reach to all corners of the state.

Anyone interested in pursuing a career as a home health aide, nursing assistant, registered nurse, or other health care professional can visit the Job Center of Wisconsin to find job postings in their communities. Employers wishing to post their open health care positions on the portal must first register on the site. Detailed instructions on registering and posting positions on the Job Center of Wisconsin are available on the help page.

Find the latest information about Wisconsin's response to the pandemic on the DHS COVID-19 webpage, and follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, and @dhs.wi on Instagram.