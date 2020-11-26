The Ship Repairing Market Gradually Comes Back Into Service After Pandemic Disruptions, As Per The Business Research Company’s Ship Repairing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

Segments covered: By Vessel Type – Oil and Chemical Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo, Container Ships, Gas Carriers, Offshore Vessels, Passenger Ships and Ferries, Mega Yachts and Other Vessels; By Application – General Services, Dockage, Hull Part, Engine Parts, Electric Works, Auxiliary Services.

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the ship repairing market, the rapid spread of the coronavirus is causing economic and industrial disruptions globally. With government-regulated lockdown and travel restrictions imposed in many countries, the ship repairing industry has suffered setbacks due to work and supply chain disruptions, logistical challenges, new contracts ceased, and closure of service centers. This setback has also been caused due to the standstill of all kinds of cargos via water or air during the quarantine period, as there is a possibility that the transportation of such cargos in ships or through air could be carrying the virus from one port to another. All such goods that were previously carried conveniently on a ship or any other marine vehicle have to follow a set standard of rules and procedure, which has limited the demand for such cargos.

Ports from all over the world had to thus temporarily shut down and stop all activity. Some ports are running at a low capacity, and the storage facilities have been highly overcrowded. The shipbuilding market is an industry dependent on the employment of significant numbers of workers and the supply of materials required for construction, both of which have also been severely impacted by COVID-19.

The global ship repairing market size reached a value of nearly $32.49 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $32.49 billion in 2019 to $30.10 billion in 2020 at a rate of -7.4%. The decline is mainly due to the mentioned lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 and reach $32.69 billion in 2023. The shipbuilding and repair market is expected to reach $35.69 billion by 2025, and $43.50 billion by 2030. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global ship repair market, accounting for 58.4% of the total in 2019.

In early May 2020, work began to resume at some shipyards that had been impacted by the virus. New projects and contracts are getting underway, including a broad range of individual projects vital to local economies and infrastructure. A number of these types of projects began in recent days with changes adapted to match government rules and regulations regarding COVID-19. For example, Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam announced in November 2020 that the company had completed a conversion project for Eidsvaag, a Norwegian company. The company carried out the conversion process while following the social distancing norms. The yard was closed down for one week, in order to implement safety measures.

Once the industry bounces back from the pandemic, a positive impact on the market for ship repairing in the forecast period will be the stringent safety regulations. The emphasis on safety and emission control by government agencies compels ship building companies to increase their investments in terms of infrastructure and safety systems, and thus regular repairs. For example, in China if the ship building company fails to follow guidelines for the industry on environmental, safety and employment regulations, they could get their licenses revoked. Stringent government regulations focusing on the safety and emission control of ships are expected to contribute to the growth of the ship.

