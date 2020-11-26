Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,759 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Capital Markets Day December 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Hydro has the pleasure of inviting you to our virtual Capital Markets Day, on December 10, 2020 from 9.00 – 12.00.

Agenda

9:00 – 11:30 Presentation in English:   

  • Hydro by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim (including presentations by Executive Vice President Primary Metal Eivind Kallevik, Executive Vice President Energy Arvid Moss and interim Executive Vice President Extruded Solutions Erik Fossum)
  • Financial Update, by Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo

11:30 – 12.00 Conference call - Q&A

To register for events in connection with Capital Markets Day 2020, please visit this website for more information. Deadline for registration is December 3, 2020. 

Alternatives for joining:

  1. Join on video: You can watch the presentation and listen into the Q&A by clicking here: webcast
  2. Join on audio: You can listen to the presentation and Q&A by dial-in. See country numbers and passcode below. You can also listen to the audio via this link.

To ask questions during the Q&A, please join the audio option by dialing in with the information below or accessing the link. If you are not dialed in, you need to connect to the conference call by 11.25.

Dial In

Norway +47 2100 2613
UK +44 (0)330 336 9104
USA +1 323 794 2442
Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573
Brazil +55 11 3181 5319
Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236

Participant Passcode: 904972

Direct link to video: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20201210_1/



Primary Logo

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Capital Markets Day December 10, 2020

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.