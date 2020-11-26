Optionante – A Rookie Of Binary Option

/EIN News/ -- KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT, and GRENADINES, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2017, the OptioNante started with a dream of becoming the best binary platform in the industry.

It was a relative latecomer in the binary industry but with steady efforts, it has grown constantly, rapidly narrowing the gap with the starters.

As of 2020, three years later,

The Optionante has achieved rapid growth, reaching about 100,000 subscribers.

Based on a high yield and stable platform, we dreamed of co-prosperity between the company and investors by introducing a product called "vip funding."

With several successful fundings, the company is growing beyond comparison over the years.

The Optionante has achieved greater success in line with the worldwide boom of the virtual currency Bitcoin.

It is now running toward another evolution.

After limited funding for the development of the company and its investors, the justification for the funding is now becoming blurred.

Optionante is worried about the rising bitcoin market and the worldwide explosive liquidity of virtual currencies.

Now preparing for another evolution, or reform, on the one hand, content with existing VIPs will be quite different from before.

The opionante, which moved quickly to keep pace with the rapidly changing global markets.

Now attention is paid to their upcoming innovative moves.





Media Contact Details:

Name: Rene Streicher

Company: Optionante

Email: 2018support@optionante.com

Website: www.optionante.com





Attachment