Gabbro aggregates is the most serious obstacle in the timely completion of infra projects, says Mr. Jahangir Alam

Board of Director JHM Group - Mr. Jhangir Alam

In an effort off-set the supply shortage of aggregates in Bangladesh infra projects, JHM Aggregates has expanded sourcing from some of the best Crushers in UAE

Materials suppliers facing pressure to meet the construction demands” — Mr. Jahangir Alam, Director JHM Group

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Materials suppliers facing pressure to meet the construction demands, Mr. Jahangir Alam, Director JHM Group says the outlook for the aggregates suppliers is alarming. Concrete is the basis of the infra projects and any shortages will have a disastrous effect on the rollout of these mega developments.

In an effort off-set the supply shortage of aggregates in Bangladesh infra projects, JHM Aggregates has expanded sourcing from some of the best Crushers in UAE.

JHM Group has been one of the leading companies operating in bulk supplying of Light & Heavy Gabbro Aggregates in south Asia & UAE. Delivering the highest quality of heavy gabbro, meeting the International standards as per ASTM C33 & Los Angles Abrasion Test.

“With regards to our aggregate sourcing, we are sourcing highest quality of heavy gabbro, meeting the International standards as per ASTM C33 & Los Angles Abrasion Test, says Mr. Jahangir Alam Director JHM Group International in Dubai.

Further he added, since its inception JHM has worked remarkably in export of Gabbro Aggregates. The dedicated Chartering team of JHM, charters Vessel from some of the reputed owners globally. We at JHM have some the best parameters in our Chartering Party.

1. We never use vessel more that 15 years ages.

2. In terms of Discharging, we always take discharge rate of 6000 MT Per day, however we have always achieved much above this.

“Once our products are certified by International Standards, we hope to overcome the market acceptability issue.

“The latter stopped accepting any new vessels at gabbro berths from the beginning of August, totally defying the fact that aggregate importers have long term contracts with aggregate sources in the UAE, shippers and contractors in Qatar.

While the availability of cement and bitumen doesn't seem to be a problem, JHM Group foresees that the aggregates situation is getting better if we keep on adopting the standards in sourcing and increase the supplying capacity.

JHM Aggregates are sourced from some of the best Crushers of UAE. Dedicated quality control team by JHM Group is always present at the time of loading of each and every cargo to ensure the quality & supply issues are solved.

For more information about how JHM Group is contributing to aggregate supplies, visit https://jhmgroup.in