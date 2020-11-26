Fraser Institute News Release: Average federal child benefit increases nearly the same for households earning $120,000 and households earning less than $20,000

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families with between $100,000 and $120,000 of annual household income received (on average) roughly the same increase in cash benefits from the new Canada Child Benefit program than families with less than $20,000 of income, finds a new essay released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.



“When comparing the increase in federal child benefits among Canadians families, there’s virtually no difference between families with upper-middle incomes and some of the poorest families in Canada,” said Christopher Sarlo, Fraser Institute senior fellow, professor emeritus of economics at Nipissing University and co-author of The Distribution of the Canada Child Benefit by Family Type and Income Level, part three of an essay series on the Canada Child Benefit.

In 2015, the federal government replaced two existing child benefit programs with the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), which provides tax-free benefits to eligible families with children under the age of 18. Under the new program, the benefits increased.

A two-parent household (with two children) earning between $100,000 and $120,000 now receives $1,296, on average, more in child benefits per year. While a two-parent household (with two children) earning less than $20,000 per year now receives (on average) an additional $1,491—a difference of only $195.

“Contrary to government claims, the increased spending under the new CCB does not target lower-income Canadian families but instead spreads cash benefits widely across the income spectrum, especially among middle-income families,” Sarlo said.

