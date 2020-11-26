GTA new home market solid in October

Sales of new single-family homes, including detached, linked, and semi-detached houses and townhouses (excluding stacked townhouses), with 1,914 units sold, were up 44 per cent from last October and 42 per cent above the 10-year average.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New home sales in the GTA kept up a steady pace in October, the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) announced today.

Total October new home sales of 4,254 units were about even with the 10-year average, though down 10 per cent from October 2019, according to Altus Group*, BILD’s official source for new home market intelligence.

Condominium apartments, including units in low, medium and high-rise buildings, stacked townhouses and loft units, accounted for 2,340 new home sales, down 32 per cent from October 2019 and 20 per cent below the 10-year average.

Sales of new single-family homes, including detached, linked, and semi-detached houses and townhouses (excluding stacked townhouses), with 1,914 units sold, were up 44 per cent from last October and 42 per cent above the 10-year average.

“During October, we saw strong sales and a significant number of new condominium apartment launches, but we are seeing slightly lower sales volumes than in past years during the fall, as the procedures around new home sales have changed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ryan Wyse, Altus Group’s Manager, Analytics, Data Solutions. “Virtual tours and signings and by-appointment sales offices have allowed the market to continue operating during the pandemic. However, sales launches have changed—instead of crowds at opening, we are seeing a shift to appointments over a longer period of time.”

With a number of new projects opening, as is typically the case for October, total new home remaining inventory increased from the previous month to 15,386 units. Remaining inventory includes units in preconstruction projects, in projects currently under construction, and in completed buildings.

The benchmark price for new condominium apartments in October was $990,880, which was up 18.8 per cent over the last 12 months, and the benchmark price for new single-family homes was $1,211,141, which was up 12.7 per cent over the last 12 months.

“When we look at the overall numbers so far in this very unusual year, it’s clear that the demand for the homes our industry builds is not going anywhere,” said David Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. “In spite of the challenges brought on by the pandemic, year-to-date new home sales in the GTA are up 11 per cent compared to the same period last year and two per cent above the 10-year average, demonstrating not only the resilience of the housing market in the GTA, but also the role that our sector will play in economic recovery.”

October New Home Sales by Municipality: **

October 2020 Condominium Apartments Single-family Total Region 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Durham 47 44 64 501 250 48 548 294 112 Halton 113 438 318 215 292 71 328 730 389 Peel 434 498 172 385 423 148 819 921 320 Toronto 954 1,753 2,968 33 20 69 987 1,773 3,037 York 792 684 95 780 344 118 1,572 1,028 213 GTA 2,340 3,417 3,617 1,914 1,329 454 4,254 4,746 4,071

Source: Altus Group

