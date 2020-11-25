Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Revenue of $23.6MM and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2MM For the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 (all amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated).



RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 , 20 20

Three Months Ended(2) $ in thousands, unless otherwise noted 30-Sep-19

30-Jun-20

30-Sep-20

Revenues $ 10,222 $ 18,204 $ 23,602 Gross profit (1) $ 3,089 $ 4,123 $ 5,774 Gross profit margin (1) 30.2 % 22.7 % 24.5 % Total EBITDA(1) $ 540 $ 406 $ 1,693 Total Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 724 $ 757 $ 2,221 Total Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (246 ) $ (1,248 ) $ (274 ) Cash Flow from Operations before Working Capital $ 656 $ 172 $ 1,454 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ (505 ) $ (1,023 ) $ 2,826

“I am extremely proud of our results and most importantly our team for continuing to provide exceptional service, win new customers and grow our businesses in a meaningful way during these uncertain times,” said Craig Campbell, CEO and Director of Avante. “When I joined Avante in 2018, I set out a clear vision and path to transform the business from a small, regional company to a more diversified, multi platform business, with national scope that would grow with a strong mix of organic and acquisitive growth. Our investments in people, process and technology was absolutely necessary to build the foundation required to support our strategy. These investments combined with the hard work of an industry leading team has transformed the company in just two years. We are proud today to report Q2 results that are in a single quarter comparable to the full fiscal year I joined as demonstrable evidence of our focus on building a much larger and more profitable business that will lead to long term value capture for our shareholders.”

The Company also benefited from strong and growing recurring monthly revenue (“RMR”) and contractual revenue streams, representing 80.6% of Q2 revenue versus 67.2% during the comparable period last year.

“This quarter proved the resiliency of our industry and our business as we had a record quarter in revenue and EBITDA,” said Steve Rotz, CFO. “After completing the sale of City Wide on September 30 we now have even greater focus on our two core platforms and expect to see the quarter over quarter trend continue as we win new customers, broaden services with existing customers, further reduce costs, and leverage our fixed cost base. We may see momentum slow during Q3 from the Covid-19 shutdowns in parts of the country, but we believe in our strategy, our businesses, the security industry and our team’s ability to deliver on our goals over the longer term.”

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin are non-IFRS measures. See Description of Non-IFRS Measures

(2) Adjusted for discontinued operations.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 20 2 1 HIGHLIGHTS

Generated record quarterly revenues from continuing operations of $23.6 million for the three-months ended September 30, 2020, representing sequential growth of 29.7% and 130.9% YoY growth.

Revenue1 by segment during the second quarter was as follows:

For the 3 Months Ended September 30, 2020 $ thousands Revenue % of Total Logixx Security $ 19,156 81.2 % Avante Security $ 4,446 18.8 % Total $ 23,602 100.0 %

Generated gross profit from continuing operations of $5,774 during the three-months ended September 30, 2020, which represented 40.0% sequential growth and 87.0% YoY growth.

Direct Operating Expenses from continuing operations declined to 17.1% of revenue during Q2 F2021 from 20.8% in Q4 2020 and 25.3% in Fiscal 2020’s second quarter.

Generated Adjusted EBITDA during Q2 2021 of $2,221, or 9.4% of revenues, and a sequential improvement of $1,464 and a YoY improvement of $1,497.

Generated Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations during Q2 2021 of $1,719, or 7.3% of revenues, and a sequential improvement of $1,082 and YoY improvement of $1,189.

Generated $1.45MM in cash flow from operations (before changes in working capital) during Q2, and $2.83MM in net cash flow from operating activities.

Board & Named Executive Officers (“NEOs”) increased ownership by 8.5% since March 31, 2020 to 3,317,350 shares or 15.7% of total shares outstanding.

Completed the divestiture of City Wide Locksmiths on September 30, 2020 further simplifying our operations and providing focus on two core platforms.

_______________

1 Net of intercompany eliminations

Subsequent Events

The Board of Avante announced that it has established a PSU compensation program as of November 25, 2020. This program provides for a cash payment to eligible participants equal to the number of PSUs granted multiplied by the Company’s volume weighted average share price (“VWAP”) in effect during the 30 trading days up to the agreed future valuation date, adjusted downwards for vesting criteria established for each grant.

On November 25, 2020, the Board granted 200,000 PSUs to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer with a valuation date of March 31, 2023. The payment, if any, will vest at 50% if during the thirty trading days prior to the valuation date the VWAP is greater than or equal to $3.39 per share, 75% if that VWAP is greater than or equal to $3.75 per share and 100% if that VWAP is greater than or equal to $4.00 per share. The program is intended to hold the CEO accountable to the Company’s vision and for contributing to long-term value for all shareholders. This PSU grant will reward the CEO for achieving a compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) to shareholders since his appointment on January 10, 2018 of between approximately 21.3% and 26.2%, with the minimum vesting hurdle representing an approximate 161.6% CAGR from today.

On November 20, 2020, the Company entered into a revised credit agreement with its banking partner and increased the revolving line of credit by $2 million, from $3 to $5 million.

On November 25, 2020, the Board ratified a minimum share ownership guidelines (“SOGs”) for the NEOs. They are:

• CEO 3x base salary;

• CFO 2x base salary;

• NEOs 1x base salary.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com



Covid-19

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared, the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as “COVID-19”, a pandemic. This has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to limit the spread of the virus, including closure of non-essential businesses. As of the date of this press release, the majority of the Company’s operations are considered essential in all provinces in which the Company operates. As such, to date the Company has been able to continue operating with no material impact to operations.

There have been no material revisions to the nature and amount of estimates and judgments made in respect of the Company’s financial statements of prior periods. However, the effects of COVID-19 have required significant judgements and estimates to be made in the preparation of the Company’s financial statements.

Additionally, the effects of COVID-19 may require revisions to estimates of expected credit losses attributed to accounts receivable arising from sales to customers on credit terms, including the incorporation of forward-looking information to supplement historical credit loss rates as well as other estimates and judgement used in the preparation of the Company’s financial statements. Due to rapid developments and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it is not possible to predict the impact that COVID-19 will have on the Company’s operations or financial results, its suppliers, and its customers. Additionally, it is possible the Company’s operations and consolidated financial results will change in the near term as a result of COVID-19.