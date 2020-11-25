Battery Materials Market Worth USD 60.61 Billion at 5.9% CAGR by 2027; Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Favor Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies cover in the battery materials market are NICHIA CORPORATION (Tokushima, Japan), NEI Corporation (Somerset, U.S.), TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai, India), Targray Technology International (Quebec, Canada), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Tokyo, Japan), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Tokyo, Japan), Shanghai Shanshan Tech Co., Ltd. (Shanghai, China), Kureha Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Asahi Kasei (Tokyo, Japan), Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM) (Brussels, Belgium), and other key players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global battery materials market size is expected to reach USD 60.61 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the favorable government regulations that promote the adoption of green energy sources that will favor the adoption of advanced battery materials across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its latest report, titled, “Battery Materials Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid, Others), By Material (Lithium-Ion {Cathode [LCO, NMC, NCA, LMO, LFP]), Anode [Artificial Graphite, Natural Graphite, Others], Electrolyte, Separator, Others), (Lead Acid {Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, Separator, Others}), By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 47.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.





Disruption in Procurement of Raw Materials amid COVID-19 to Limit Growth Prospects

The global pandemic, COVID-19, has led to significant disruption in the supply chain across the globe. This has completely paralyzed the growth prospects of several industries. The difficulty in the procurement of raw materials amid the novel coronavirus has led to major delays in production and manufacturing activities across the automotive, logistics, and electronics sectors. This is likely to hinder the growth of the market to some extent. However, once the condition improves the market will showcase considerable growth in the forthcoming years.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Battery Materials Market are:

NICHIA CORPORATION (Tokushima, Japan)

NEI Corporation (Somerset, U.S.)

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai, India)

Targray Technology International (Quebec, Canada)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Tokyo, Japan)

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Tokyo, Japan)

Shanghai Shanshan Tech Co., Ltd. (Shanghai, China)

Kureha Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Asahi Kasei (Tokyo, Japan)

Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM) (Brussels, Belgium)

Other Key Players





Battery materials consist of several metals such as lithium, graphene, nickel, lead, coppers, manganese, and aluminum, among others. Additionally, it involves two types mainly cathode materials and anode materials. The cathode materials include lithium iron phosphate, lithium cobalt oxide, lithium manganese oxide, and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide. The anode materials are generally graphite.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Promote Growth

The stringent government regulations to limit the emission norms are propelling the demand for advanced electric vehicles. The EVs consists of battery materials such as Li-ion batteries that are stable and can be recharged several hundred times. Additionally, they possess high energy density, along with excellent voltage capacity, compared to other rechargeable batteries. Therefore, the increasing focus on developing energy-efficient automotive by manufacturers is expected to contribute to the growth of the global battery materials market in the forthcoming years.





SEGMENTATION

Lead Acid Segment Held 35.10% Market Share in 2019

The lead-acid segment, based on battery type, held a market share of about 35.10% in 2019 and is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles that are likely to surge the adoption of advanced battery materials in countries such as India and China.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Consumer Spending on Electric Vehicles in Asia-Pacific to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific stood at USD 18.39 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global battery materials market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising consumer spending on electric vehicles in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing adoption of advanced battery materials from the automotive and electronics industries in countries such as Germany between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Facility Expansion by Major Players to Develop Advanced Battery Products

The global battery materials market is fragmented by the presence of several major players that are focusing on expanding their facility to develop innovative battery materials to improve their efficiency and shelf life. Adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership by key companies is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Industry Development

June 2020 – POSCO Chemical announced the expansion of its facility at Sejong to increase the capacity of production of anode materials. The expansion is expected to propel the production of battery materials by over 44 KT annually.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Collaboration, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Battery Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Battery Type (Value) Lithium-ion Lead Acid Others By Material (Value) Lithium-ion Cathode Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Lithium Nickel Manganese Oxide (NMC) Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA) Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO) Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Anode Artificial Graphite Natural Graphite Others Electrolyte Separator Others Lithium-ion Cathode Anode Electrolyte Separator Others By Application (Value) Lithium-ion Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial Others Lead acid Automotive Industrial Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





