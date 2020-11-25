Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Farmers Financial Corp. Announces Plans for New Branch Location in Peru, Indiana

/EIN News/ -- Converse, IN, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX: FFMR) announced plans to open a new operational branch of First Farmers Bank & Trust in Peru, IN in the first quarter of 2021. The branch will be located at 858 N Broadway in a new development being built near SR24 on the north side of Peru. The location will house 4-5 employees from three offices, feature two drive up lanes and an automated teller machine. First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR.

Tade J Powell
First Farmers Financial Corporation
765-661-4160
tade.powell@ffbt.com

