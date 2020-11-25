Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion in each conference.



Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Panel

Date:

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) Panel title: The Road Ahead for COVID-19 Vaccines: What We Know and Questions Still to Be Answered into 2021 Moderators: Edward A. Tenthoff and Yasmeen Rahimi, Ph.D. NVAX Panelist: Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, Novavax

Additional panelists: Moderna, Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. and Altimmune, Inc.

This event is open to Piper Sandler clients Conference Event:

Participants: Fireside chat

Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Glenn Webcast:

A replay of the recorded fireside session is available through the events page of the Company’s website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days. Event:

Date:



Investor meetings

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020 Time: 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Participation: Fireside chat and investor meetings Live webcast: www.novavax.com, “Investors”/ “Events”



About NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is a vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and contains Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and cannot replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated induction of antibodies that block binding of spike protein to receptors targeted by the virus, a critical aspect for effective vaccine protection. In the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, NVX-CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera. NVX-CoV2373 is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in the U.K. and two ongoing Phase 2 studies that began in August; a Phase 2b trial in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia. Novavax has secured $2 billion in funding for its global coronavirus vaccine program, including up to $399 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and almost $1.7 billion from the U.S. government.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax is currently conducting multiple clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against the virus that causes COVID-19, including a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the United Kingdom to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity in individuals aged 18-84 years of age. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both candidate vaccines incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

