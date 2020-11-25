Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts’ Thanksgiving Statement

Media Contact:  

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated November 26, 2020.

 

“Thanksgiving is a time for us to express gratitude to our Creator and to one another for the many blessings we have received.  This year, we are especially grateful for our healthcare workers and military servicemen and women.  Nurses, doctors, hospital staff, and public health leaders are on the front lines working long hours to help Nebraskans stay healthy during the pandemic.  For our military members on deployment, we pray for a successful mission and safe return home.  Their sacrifices keep our Republic free and allow us to enjoy the holidays in peace.  We give thanks for these great Nebraskans and for many others who are working every day to make our state a better place.”

 

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving weekend.  As you celebrate, please keep family gatherings small and avoid crowded places, close contacts, and confined spaces.  We want everyone to stay healthy as they enjoy the holiday.”

