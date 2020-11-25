Gov. Henry McMaster Gives SCDHEC Authority to Move Forward with K-12 School Testing Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today signed Executive Order 2020-73, which gives the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) the authority to implement its K-12 school testing program. Governor McMaster and SCDHEC Interim Director of Public Health, Dr. Brannon Traxler, discussed the new testing initiative at a news conference last week.

“Right now, too many South Carolina parents are having to choose between their jobs and their children because they aren’t being given an option to send their children to school for in-person instruction,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “School districts throughout our state have shown that we can safely educate our children in the classroom, and these tests will give students, teachers, and faculty members another layer of defense against the COVID-19 virus.”

For more information about the program and FAQ’s, visit SCDHEC’s website here.

Fast Facts: