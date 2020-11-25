Komutel receives a Mention at the Prix Performance Québec

/EIN News/ -- SAINT-GEORGES, Quebec, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komutel, a leader in integrated telecommunications solutions, is pleased and proud to announce that it received a Mention in the Independent Services SME category at the Prix Performance Québec.



This award was presented to Komutel on November 19th, 2020 by the Mouvement Québécois de la Qualité and the honourable Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation.

This award is one of the highest distinctions given annually by the Government of Québec to private companies and public organizations that stand out for the quality of their management and their overall performance.

The Prix Performance Québec recognizes the efforts of private companies and public organizations in their quest for excellence through the application of quality management principles and the deployment of best business practices in all functions and at all levels of management.



Thanks to the remarkable work of its team, Komutel’s accomplishments stood out.

« Each member of Komutel contributes positively at his or her own level through accountability and personal leadership. I want to congratulate each and everyone of them » says Mr. Richard Poulin, CEO at Komutel, who could not hide his pride in his team.



About Komutel :

Founded in 2001, Komutel Inc. is a company specialized in the development and the marketing of telecommunications software for the public safety industry. Komutel’s mission is « To be a leader in innovative and high-performance integrated telecommunication solutions aimed at increasing the efficiency and the productivity of its customers and saving lives. » This mission is shared through the company’s culture, which is defined into two words : « Results » and « Sharing ».

For more information about Komutel, please visit its website at www.komutel.com.

About Mouvement Québécois de la Qualité :

The Mouvement québécois de la qualité is a vast network of companies and resources sharing the same challenge : to increase the competitiveness and productivity of Quebec organizations. As a non-profit organization, its primary role is to help organizations explore, implement and share best management practices.