Associa Nevada South Selected to Manage Two New Client Communities

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South announces the addition of two new communities to its expanding client portfolio.

The first, Cove Community Association, is located along Southern Highlands Parkway and St. Rose Parkway in Las Vegas, NV. Featuring approximately 298 single-family homes, the gated community offers a pool, spa, and a small playground. Located minutes from the Las Vegas strip, Raiders Stadium, and Southern Highlands & M Resort, Cove Community Association is set inside of a shared master-planned community that features homes by Woodside & Pulte. The master community amenities include a resort, two retail centers, recreational facilities, multiple parks, and two medical centers.

The second newly acquired community is Hillside Homeowners Association. Located in northwest Las Vegas, the property is comprised of approximately 371 single-family homes. Residents enjoy a pool, community park, and basketball court and are a short drive to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation in Nevada’s Mojave Desert.

As the new managing agent for both these communities, Associa Nevada South will provide excellent customer service and drive superior results for the board of directors and their valued residents.

“Associa Nevada South is excited to partner with these new communities and their dedicated boards,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, Associa Nevada South president. “Our team is dedicated to customizing our management services for each client based on their needs, goals, and vision for the future. We are excited to demonstrate that commitment as we serve the new communities, their association board members, and their residents.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com