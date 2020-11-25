Idaho Residential Utility Disconnection Factsheet

In Idaho, investor-owned utilities providing basic services such as electricity, gas, water and telecommunications services must follow rules that protect consumers. The rules are established and enforced by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC). The IPUC is a state agency charged with regulating investor-owned utilities. (City-owned or cooperative utilities are not regulated by the IPUC). The rules say when a utility can and cannot disconnect service to a customer. They also require utilities to inform customers before service is actually shut off, so that payment plans can be attempted and disconnection avoided.

This fact sheet answers common questions about your rights and responsibilities as a customer of a regulated gas, electric, or water utility. Please click here to view the factsheet: Utility Disconnection Factsheet.pdf.