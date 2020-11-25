Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,935 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Residential Utility Disconnection Factsheet

In Idaho, investor-owned utilities providing basic services such as electricity, gas, water and telecommunications services must follow rules that protect consumers. The rules are established and enforced by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC). The IPUC is a state agency charged with regulating investor-owned utilities. (City-owned or cooperative utilities are not regulated by the IPUC). The rules say when a utility can and cannot disconnect service to a customer. They also require utilities to inform customers before service is actually shut off, so that payment plans can be attempted and disconnection avoided.

This fact sheet answers common questions about your rights and responsibilities as a customer of a regulated gas, electric, or water utility. Please click here to view the factsheet: Utility Disconnection Factsheet.pdf.

You just read:

Idaho Residential Utility Disconnection Factsheet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.