UK Body Armour Manufacturer Secures Australasian Stockist
Defence Composites secures CERT Systems as Australasian distributor for their range of body armour products.ROCHDALE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having recently entered into a new supply agreement with CERT Systems this represents an exciting time for Defence Composites as it offers the opportunity for existing and a number of new products to be represented – and furthermore expansion into the Australian and New Zealand market.
Craig Mills, Managing Director at Defence Composites and Brad Dannefaerd, Managing Director at CERT Systems share the same values, integrity and vision.
"I am thrilled that CERT is distributing / representing Defence Composites range of world class body armour and other protective equipment," said Brad.
Brad added: "As a former enforcement officer myself I understand the importance and value of top quality, fit for purpose equipment – especially when it comes to equipment that you may one day be relying on to save your life! As such CERT only represents products and companies we have complete faith in, both in terms of the quality of the products and the values / integrity of the company that produces them. That is why we have chosen to partner with Defence Composites!"
CERT Systems training team has operational and instructional experience in compliance and enforcement. Their real-world experience in managing challenging situations is matched by best-practice expertise that is respected nationwide.
Alongside training, CERT Systems also offer professional consultancy services and a small selection of specialised products that have been chosen to help ensure safety, effectiveness and professionalism for their customers.
Defence Composites compliment this by being able to offer CERT Systems a variety of Body Armour and PPE products that match the requirements of their clients.
Defence Composites Stab Vests and Bullet Resistant Body Armour Vests are available in standard sizes from XS to 6XL. Stab protective panels are available in a full range of widths to suit everyone as well as an extra curved female shape. Made to measure / custom panels are also available if required.
Lucy Porter, Account Manager at Defence Composites said:
"It has been a very busy time coordinating the hundreds of stab resistant vests ready to ship for our first order to New Zealand. All credit goes to our production team at the factory who have worked so hard on this order over the last few weeks."
Defence Composites are delighted to be working in partnership with CERT Systems and look forward to the mutual business success.
