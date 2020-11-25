QNET Wins Three Golds in the 17th Annual MarCom Awards 2020

HONG KONG, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QNET, one of the fastest growing e-commerce based Direct Selling Companies in Asia, bags three Gold Awards and one Honorable Mention at the 17th Annual MarCom Awards 2020. The accolades are in recognition of three of QNET’s prominent marketing communications assets developed this year, as companies around the world ramped up their digital presence to engage with customers and stakeholders, in the wake of Covid-19.

QNET received a Gold for its video titled QNET and Direct Selling: Revolutionising the Future of Entrepreneurship in the Informational Video category, aimed at providing people with information about the non-traditional opportunities available to those facing job loss or career uncertainty. According to the UN’s International Labour Organisation, global unemployment stood at around 190 million in April 2020 as the pandemic was picking up pace. The QNET video was launched in May 2020.

QNET received a second Gold award for it’s QNET Comes Together for Tomorrow video, in the Social Media Video category. This video was launched in July 2020 as a thank you to frontline workers, and everybody that has made sacrifices throughout the world in service to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The third Gold bagged by QNET was in the Print Media Category for its AspIRe Magazine, targeted at the global distributor network of QNET. The award winning issue was themed ‘Stronger Than Ever’, and included articles, tips, advice, and interviews to help the distributors navigate the new normal of building and managing their direct selling business, and also taking care of themselves and staying safe in the midst of a global pandemic.

QNET also received an Honorable Mention in the Digital Media Instagram Engagement category for the social coverage of its first-ever virtual annual convention under the hashtag #VCC2020.

QNET’s Chief Executive Officer, Malou T Caluza explains the shift in communication strategy, “In a time where social distancing is the norm, at QNET we have focused our customer engagement efforts on digital communication channels. Our social media platforms and blog have experienced a 150% increase in traffic and engagement since March this year. We also transformed our flagship annual convention into a virtual convention dubbed VCC2020 that attracted nearly 200,000 participants which contributed to increased social media engagement. These awards are a testament to the capabilities of our communications team who have done a remarkable job of supporting our distributors through innovation online campaigns during these difficult times.”

MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). AMCP is a 25-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and community organizations. Winners of the MarCom Awards are selected from over 328 categories in Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the MarCom Awards website.

In addition to the MarCom wins, QNET was also recognised by the 2020 International Business Awards®, with a Bronze for the category Best Use of Social Media During Covid-19, earlier this year.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia’s leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET’s grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET’s website at www.qnet.net.