Vigna Law Group: Enterococcus bacteremia…where was the ECHO?

VLG: A national neurological injury and malpractice injury law firm, is investigating case of septic emboli strokes and heart valve damage.

Clearly, the failures were caused by hospitals and medical providers who are acting to save money and not provide the necessary medical care based on the medical literature.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Vigna, MD, JD, a physician Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, practicing physician, and national medical malpractice and pharmaceutical injury attorney comments:

“Clearly the medical literature requires every patient with Enterococcus bacteremia (blood infection) to have a transthoracic echocardiography (TEE) to rule out infective endocarditis (heart valve infection) because up to 20% of patients with Enterococcus in the blood had infective endocarditis. The treatment of Enterococcus bacteremia without infective endocarditis is much different than bacteremia with endocarditis and the failure to treat may cause septic embolic stokes and valvular heart damage that causes heart failure requiring open heart surgery and valve replacement.

It is important that anyone who has suffered from valve damage or septic embolic strokes from Enterococcus to have a case evaluation since we identified injuries that were clearly preventable from inadequate treatment both for patients who were hospitalized and those who were managed as an outpatient. Clearly, the failures were caused by hospitals and medical providers who are acting to save money and not provide the necessary medical care based on the medical literature.

We represent those with serious cardiac and neurological injuries caused by failure to treat Enterococcus bacteremia.”

See Enterococcus faecalis bacteremia: please do the echo: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6932891/

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices and injuries caused by physician, hospital, and nursing home malpractice. He has clients serious injuries filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical and personal injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

