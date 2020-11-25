Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food Market Report 2020 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2027
Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food Market Segmented Based on Type, End- User, Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready-to-use therapeutic food is revolutionized home-based treatment for severe acute malnutrition in children. These foods ensure rapid weight gain in severely malnourished children and are safe to use at home without any medical supervision. Ready-to-use therapeutic food is based on skimmed milk, peanut butter, oil, sugar, and other vitamins & minerals which provides sufficient nutrient intake for children to recover faster and completely. The ready-to-use therapeutic food needs not to be mixed with water hence making it safe to use at remote locations where there is contaminated water. Ready-to-use therapeutic food is available in a solid powder state, drinkable liquid, and semi-solid paste.
Companies covered: Tabatchnik Fine Foods, Kaira District Cooperative, Nuflower Foods and Nutrition Pvt., Diva Nutritional Products, GC Rieber Compact AS, GC Mana Nutritive Aid Products, Hilina, Samil Industrial, Inno Faso, Insta Products and Power Foods Tanzania
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
The pandemic has created awareness among people of all levels regarding nutrition and health which has led to an increase in demand for the food supplements.
The emerging countries of Asia-Pacific and Africa are demanding more ready-to-use therapeutic food for the babies affected with malnutrition.
The raw material supply has hit due to lock down and the manufacturers are facing problem in production as transportation has been hit.
Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis
Ready-to-use therapeutic food being one of the best supplements for weight gain in children suffering from malnutrition is highly recommended by UNICEF, WHO, WFP, and other food and other government non-government health associations. Many African & Asian countries children suffer from malnutrition and the government & non-government agencies are continuously funding for distribution of ready-to-use therapeutic foods among these children which is driving the growth of the ready-to-use therapeutic food market. In addition, awareness among government agencies, people, and NGOs about proper child diet and supplements and increased number of emergencies and disasters boosts the market growth. However, the ready-to-use therapeutic food product is priced at a premium due to the use of ingredients which makes it difficult for government and other non-government bodies to spend more funds on ready-to-use therapeutic foods.
The global ready-to-use therapeutic food market trends are as follows:
Surge in Semi-solid Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food
The semi-solid products are in high demand as they need not be mixed with water and the risk of getting contaminated water in remote areas is high which can further cause other diseases. Semi-solid foods are being innovated and the companies are diversifying the products to fulfill the need for more malnutrition kids. The companies are trying to develop new products which are of low-cost and provide better nutrition.
High Demand from Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Middle East
Asia-Pacific and Africa have more developing countries among which many countries have health diseases and widespread acute malnutrition. The demand for ready-to-use therapeutic food is increasing in these countries as the government has started funding for the children affected by malnutrition and other health issues. In addition, the government has launched new programs for providing benefits to malnutrition affected kids. Europe is the largest manufacturers of Ready-to-use therapeutic food.
Key Benefits of the Report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global ready-to-use therapeutic food industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global ready-to-use therapeutic food market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global ready-to-use therapeutic food market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global ready-to-use therapeutic food market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
