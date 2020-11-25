DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Match

/EIN News/ -- World Boxing Athletic Commission to Both Score and Determine Winner for November 28th Fight With Wagering Available via DraftKings



“A Knockout Will be a Win”

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) has become the “Official Sports Betting Partner” of the upcoming boxing match contested between former undisputed heavyweight world champion, Mike Tyson, and former four-division world champion, Roy Jones Jr. The big event, which is scheduled for November 28, 2020 , has partnered with DraftKings as its official sports betting partner (subject to state restrictions) along with a nationally available free-to-play pool. The bouts will all be sanctioned by CSAC and scored by the World Boxing Athletic Commission, who will additionally choose a winner based on pro-fighting rules. A knockout will also be considered a win.

“Viewers of this fight will be at the forefront of a premier and customer-first event that pits two generationally dominant boxing talents against one another while also integrating DraftKings branding and exclusive sportsbook data for a seamless second-screen experience,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. “Sports betting technology has evolved exponentially since Mike Tyson or Roy Jones Jr. were crowned world champions, so seeing these legends now clash within this innovative era of our industry is something special.”

Undercard sports betting on DraftKings will be available in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Tennessee while bettors in Illinois, New Hampshire and New Jersey can wager on the main card and fans nationwide can enter a free-to-play pool for the match. Additionally, DraftKings branding will appear throughout the match’s media day, weigh-in and boxing ring. As part of the sponsorship, DraftKings will also develop a “DraftKings Tale of the Bet” original series to capture sportsbook trends such as percentage of bets and handle, significant bet placements and unique market offers.

“We couldn’t be happier to have DraftKings as the betting partner for the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. fight. This is an epic event we will all remember, and it is exciting to have the power and scale of DraftKings allow viewers to participate in a meaningful way,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, a producer of the event.

Hosted by Mario Lopez, the highly-anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. headlines the four-hour live event that will air globally on November 28th at 8pm ET, with the three-hour main card beginning at 9:00pm ET on Pay-Per-View through cable and satellite providers and PPV streaming on www.TysonOnTriller.com. Triller has also secured legendary musical guests, including DaBaby, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and YG with Ne-Yo set to perform the national anthem.

“Triller is thrilled to have DraftKings as the official betting partner of Tyson’s return. With fans excited to participate in this significant face-off, we knew we needed an official facilitator. They become one of the many new brand partners to join the Triller family and the integration we have planned with them is nothing short of amazing,” said Bonin Bough, Chief Growth Officer of Triller.

Tyson and Jones will be joined by several undercard bouts including YouTuber Jake Paul against former NBA player Nate Robinson. Additionally, former WBC super-middleweight champion Badou Jack will take on Blake McKernan while Viddal Riley matches up with Rashad Coulter to round out the remaining undercard fights. The fight can be ordered on Pay-Per-View through cable and satellite providers and is also available on PPV streaming at www.tysonontriller.com. The event is $49.99.

Fans can access DraftKings Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Sports apps anywhere by visiting www.draftkings.com or by downloading the DraftKings app via iOS and Android.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-driven music and social media experience bringing together creators, artists, and brands around the world. Powered by the motto “You Do You,” Triller allows users to create and share videos in seconds with features including an exclusive set of Triller Lenses powered by Snap, interactive Text Over Video, and Mashtraxx music editing technology. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly use the app to create their own original music videos, while Triller has attracted brands such as Pepsi, Chipotle, Manscaped, Boost Mobile, and more. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

