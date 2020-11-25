Barbecue At Home By Dickey’s ‘Cues the Savings with Epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Barbecue retailer hosts site wide sale with never-before seen deals including lifetime supplies of sausage, 50% off subscriptions and more

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue meal subscription service and online retailer Barbecue At Home is hosting an unprecedented Black Friday and Cyber Monday sitewide event featuring deals on their most popular items.

Beginning this week on athome.dickeys.com barbecue fans, online shoppers and holiday gifters can score a variety of limited-time deals including:

50% off the first month for all meal delivery subscription boxes and receive a lifetime subscription supply of Dickey’s authentic, Texas-style kielbasa sausage ropes with purchase.

Orders over $99.99 receive a complimentary four rope sampler of Dickey’s famous small-batch craft sausages.

Free shipping and 50% off Dickey’s Ultimate Sausage Variety Box, which includes 20 variations of sausage ranging from classic flavors like cheddar jalapeño to new mixes such as loaded nacho, chipotle pepper jack and maple pancake breakfast sausage.

In addition, on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST Black Friday shoppers can score 50% off the entire site using the code BLACKFRIDAY50 at checkout to save on barbecue favorites such as Dickey’s original barbecue sauce, rubs, cookbooks and other grilling merchandise.

Cyber Monday shoppers can also score big ahead of gifting season when they use code CYBERMONDAY50 at checkout to receive 50% off their order from athome.dickeys.com.

“This is hands down our biggest sale to date. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or others, Barbecue At Home has something for everyone to enjoy and this year, the deals are just too good to pass up,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

To learn more, follow Barbecue At Home on Facebook and Instagram. Join the Barbecue At Home E-Club here to receive information on new products, recipes, and promotions.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com