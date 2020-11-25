Vigna Law Group: Offers Immediate Expert Assessment of Decubitus Ulcers aka Bed Sores

Dr. Greg Vigna

Vigna Law Group, national neurological injury and pharmaceutical injury law firm offers immediate evaluation of bed sores that result from hospital negligence.

The only way to improve care and prevent decubitus ulcers is to teach hospitals and nursing homes their failures by litigating cases against them and go down the list of failures...” — Dr. Greg Vigna

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decubitus ulcers were deemed a ‘Never Event’ by the National Quality Forum because they are preventable and clinically devastating. Once diagnosed they often require specialized care in a long-term acute hospital (LTAC) where a patient can receive specialized care including IV antibiotics, surgical debridement, nutritional support, clinitron beds, VAC packs, and plastic surgeries utilizing a variety of muscle flap options available to close the wound. After wound healing then physical and occupational therapy to regain strength and function.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, a physician Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, practicing physician, and national medical malpractice attorney comments:

“Defense experts will argue that some decubitus ulcers are not preventable because of medical comorbidities or other serious medical complications that take priority over prevention of decubitus ulcers.

These are both very weak arguments understanding a vast majority of our clients recover by receiving proper medical care and if a person is physiologically able to heal a Grade III or Grade IV decubitus ulcer with proper care, proper preventative care would have prevented the wound in the first place.

I have been a medical director of a very busy wound care program at a LTAC in Northern Louisiana and managed patients referred from as far as New Orleans, Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi and have directed the care in over 300 patients who required flap closure of Grade III and Grade IV decubitus ulcers, many of them occurred in nursing homes and hospital. I have testified as a paid expert in decubitus ulcers cases and have represented patients who have suffered this “Never Event” and litigated these cases to successful conclusion with national malpractice injury law firms across the country.

The only way to improve care and prevent decubitus ulcers is to teach hospitals and nursing homes their failures by litigating cases against them and go down the list of failures in preventive measures that caused the serious injury. Many times, a simple clinitron bed is all that is required to prevent a decubitus ulcer in a seriously injured patient but hospitals and nursing homes place profits ahead of patient care. That behavior must be stopped.”

See: https://vignalawgroup.com/2020/03/24/wheres-the-clinitron-bed-decubitus-ulcers-care/

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices and injuries caused by physician, hospital, and nursing home malpractice. He has clients serious injuries filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical and personal injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia visit our website: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/.

Click here for information regarding sling related complications.