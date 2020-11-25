Partnership Between Nuvei and Unikrn Forged to Satisfy Rapid Esports Audience Growth

Nuvei’s global payments platform to support transactions in 24 countries as Unikrn expands world-leading esports platform

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces today a partnership with Unikrn, the world’s leading esports betting operator. By supporting card acquiring and over 450 alternative payment methods (APMs) and 150 currencies worldwide, Nuvei will enable Unikrn to continue platform expansion as the popularity of esports and online casino gaming grows worldwide.

Unikrn will be using Cashier, Nuvei’s innovative hosted payment page, to process customer transactions worldwide within a single interface — simplifying the customer journey to deposit and redeem funds.

Esports has grown from a niche market segment to one that now attracts an audience of approximately 495 million people worldwide due to monumental growth over the last decade and an additional surge of interest during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Unikrn, the two-time winner of EGR’s Esports Operator of the Year, is a global gaming operator uniquely positioned to take advantage of this explosive growth. Founded in 2014 by the former CEO of Microsoft Ventures, the company is currently active in 24 countries, including 41 states in the U.S. Unikrn offers a wide range of online gaming options on one platform, from its award-winning innovations in 24/7 virtual esports and skill-betting on popular online games, to sports betting and even a suite of traditional casino games.

Nuvei’s Cashier is designed to handle high volumes of international payments reliably and securely, while maintaining regulatory compliance. It provides a localized interface and is integrated with nearly 150 global currencies and hundreds of local payment methods, ensuring a seamless payment experience for users in over 200 global markets. It also comes embedded with tools proven to minimize abandonment and offers industry-leading payouts.

Unikrn's customer base continues to grow in both size and diversity. This has brought the new challenge of catering to customers with different preferences as to payment method, currency and language, while maintaining a seamless and enjoyable user experience. With its steadily expanding global footprint and supporting the industry’s most extensive list of APMs and currencies, Nuvei was the evident choice to solve this problem.

"Unikrn offers our global customer base access to an unrivaled spectrum of gaming experiences without interruption," said Rahul Sood, co-founder of Unikrn. "Nuvei was the best option for us to ensure we meet these expectations and offer a platform that will scale with our rapid growth. Cashier makes our customers' payment journey safe and seamless. We look forward to working with Nuvei for many years to come."

"Nuvei's payment platform offers a complete toolkit for gaming operators looking to diversify and scale their offerings domestically and internationally, along with the global growth of their industry," said Yuval Ziv, managing director of digital payments at Nuvei. "This new partnership with Unikrn is in line with our vision of an expanding ecosystem of partners that benefits operators and customers alike."

