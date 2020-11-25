Learn about Stenography and how does Cyphertop has made Quantum Stenography popular through its Encryption Software
It will not be wrong to say that the world we live is dependent on digital data. Different sets of information must be stored on the basis factors including format, etc. The modern-day Quantum Stenography Tool provided by Cyphertop has revolutionized the way a data can be arranged in another type of file that is encrypted
Cyphertop’s Quantum Stenography Tool has made it easy for everyone to send secret messages to their bosses or loved ones. With this tool, it has now become very and convenient to turn your message into your secret code. This coded message won’t just reach to its recipient in seconds, it won’t be possible for anyone to decipher this secret message.
All you must do is follow some really basic steps to send the coded message. Quantum Stenography uses images to turn your message into a code. For that, you have run the Quantum Stenography Tool developed by Cyphertop and convert the text of your secret message into an image file. This image file would contain your entire message in the form of images. These images are just normal looking figures, and no one would be able to know that they contain any secret message.
Cyphertop’s Quantum Stenography Tool comes with many advantages. Once you have turned your secret message into code, your friends and family would be left baffles once these images would transform back into heart-warming secret messages. The most common example of the Stenography is Easter Eggs. Easter Eggs are a hidden set of data stored in a program. They do not serve any kind of specific purpose but contain secret messages that can be deciphered by the recipient.
Stenography also plays a major role in Cyber Security. Companies must transfer huge loads of data from one system to another. The data contains much confidential information about the company and its clients. This is where Stenography plays a major role. It not just prevents any kind of fraud but also detects one. These things have made Stenography the most demanded technique when it comes to storing secret messages or huge loads of secret data.
About Cyphertop: Cyphertop is an Encryption Software provider company that protects your secret messages and data. It does not matter where your data is store or how it is stored, Cyphertop’s encryption tools can transform any kind of data into secret codes. You can store your data in Mobiles, Drive, Dropbox, and anywhere else. Once your data is encrypted with Cyphertop’s software, only one key can give you access to that file. Cyphertop even claims that no hacker can open the encrypted file created using their encryption software.
