WidePoint Awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 Contract

Contract Award Ceiling of $500 Million

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, announced today that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded the Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 Contract to WidePoint. Valued at up to $500 million, this new Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, which was executed on November 25, 2020, has a one-year base period with four 12-month option periods extending through November 24, 2025.



“WidePoint is honored to win the new DHS CWMS 2.0 contract and looks forward to continuing to deliver our comprehensive, commercial CWMS solution to DHS and its Components,” said Jin Kang, WidePoint’s chief executive officer. He continued, “The mobile landscape has evolved significantly since the first CWMS contract was awarded to WidePoint in 2013. The new DHS CWMS 2.0 contract continues DHS’s visionary leadership for maximizing mobile equipment and services and understanding the scope of services that will be required by DHS and its Components in the coming years.”

Todd Dzyak, president of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corp., and the executive leading the DHS CWMS program, stated, “WidePoint is excited to team with the wireless carriers and our other innovative strategic partners to ensure that the vital missions of DHS and its Components are supported. WidePoint looks forward to building on the foundation of our success to ensure that DHS is always able to access the best services for reducing costs, achieving operational efficiencies and enhancing security.”

Kang added, “WidePoint thanks our team for their dedication and expertise. We also thank the DHS team members across all of the Components for their collaborative efforts and commitment to excellence. This program is a backbone of the mobile infrastructure essential for protecting our nation.”

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

