Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (24 November 2020)
As at 24 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 9 398 confirmed cases, including 8 297 recoveries and 274 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
