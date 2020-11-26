Sacramento-Based McCreery's Home Furnishings Celebrates 65 Years, Goes Hi-Tech
Furniture retailer with traditional roots embraces technology to improve customer experience.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Sacramento furniture retailer McCreery's Home Furnishings is pleased to announce that, in celebration of its 65th anniversary, the company will be offering special promotions and new state-of-the-art technology to allow customers the opportunity to shop safely from the comfort of their own homes.
“As 2020 marks the 65th anniversary for McCreery’s Home Furnishings, we’re proud to announce our new Virtual Tour which digitalizes our entire 50,000-square-foot showroom,” says CEO Kris McCreery. “Now customers can shop safely and securely on their smart devices at home. We’re also delighted to present our Designer on Demand program which offers customers the ability to enjoy a complimentary telephone call or video chat with one of our talented and experienced in-house Interior Designers.”
Family owned and operated for three generations, the company was originally opened as Modern Furniture Company by Florence and M.D. McCreery in 1955. The couple, who relocated in Sacramento after packing up their car and driving across the country from Pennsylvania, worked hard selling furniture and appliances to the community of rural Sacramento, quickly establishing a reputation for quality products, good service, and reasonable prices.
Their son, Thomas McCreery, joined the business in 1965 and worked his way up, eventually taking the reins of the company in the 1980s. During this time, the mid-century modern trend was beginning to give way to more transitional styles, and Tom made the decision to re-brand the business to McCreery’s Home Furnishings.
Tom applied the same concepts of great quality, excellent customer service, and reasonable prices, guiding the company through both prosperous years and lean times. Tom oversaw the implementation of the Thomasville Gallery, a joint venture with furniture conglomerate Thomasville, after they selected McCreery’s Home Furnishings to host their pilot program given the sterling reputation McCreery’s and Tom had in the community.
In 2006, Kris McCreery joined the family business, taking over the role of Marketing Manager. Then in 2017, Tom tapped Kris to take a more active role in the day-to-day activities and succession of the company. Kris gratefully accepted the role, applying a unique blend of skills and experience in technology and video production and becoming the third generation to take the helm.
Kris has utilized his depth of experience in technology, communications, and advertising to propel McCreery’s Home Furnishings to new heights, while always staying true to the values which have sustained them through 65 great years: quality products, excellent customer service, and reasonable prices. Under Kris’s leadership, McCreery’s has flourished, continuing the family legacy.
By staying true to their roots while also embracing emergent technologies, McCreery’s will continue to innovate and improve the customer’s buying journey, positioning themselves as Sacramento’s premier high-end furniture retailer known for carrying all the best designer brands and heirloom-quality furniture.
McCreery's is also well-known for its special-order programs. About 90% of the company’s business is, in fact, special-order. Customers can choose from an almost infinite range of leathers, fabrics, frames, woods, finishes, colors, and trims on everything from sofas, chairs, and sectionals to dining rooms and bedroom furniture. With this in mind, customers have the opportunity to create a truly one-of-a-kind piece of furniture, which will not only be of the highest quality, but also entirely unique to their taste and their home.
McCreery's is every bit as much an interior design firm as a furniture store. Designers routinely have multiple meetings with customers, visiting their homes and assisting with every detail of their interior design project, anything from a simple living room to an entire home remodel. The result is one-of-a-kind, custom furniture and professional, experienced interior design, all at reasonable prices.
For further information, please visit the website at https://mccreerys.com.
About the Company
Family owned and operated since 1955, McCreery's Home Furnishings provides Sacramento's best selection of top quality name brand furniture at the lowest possible prices. With 50,000 square feet of fine furniture, the company offers a virtual tour through its website, along with a Designer on Demand program which offers a complimentary telephone call or video chat with one of their experienced in-house Interior Designers.
