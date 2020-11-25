The Ideation Lab, LLC to Attend Cowen’s 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ideation Lab, LLC (the “Company” or “The Ideation Lab”), a brand solutions incubator and accelerator focused on the hemp industry, today announced that it will participate in Cowen's 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference (the “Conference”), to be held virtually between November 30 and December 2, 2020.

The Conference is a forum for objective first-hand updates on both marketed and emerging products across the spectrum of the cannabis industry focusing on consumer, technology and health care.

Conference attendees and participants interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Ian James, Founder and CEO of The Ideation Lab, are encouraged to reach out to their Cowen representative.

Ian James The Ideation Lab, LLC 1-614-589-4600 ian@theideationlab.com