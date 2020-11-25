Pulse Picks 2020 set to showcase the key people, milestones and events of the year across Africa

Pulse (Pulse.africa), Africa’s leading innovative media company, is set to present the 2020 year-end edition of its Pulse Picks, its showcase of the continent’s key figures and events in different categories. Across its platforms & social media channels in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Senegal, Pulse is trusted by its young audience in the fields of politics, music, entertainment, sports and more. For many years, Pulse’s local editorial teams have leveraged this trust to curate their compilations of the most outstanding players and events in different industries and categories. This year will be no different.

Ben Bassey, Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria, said: ‘My colleagues in other Pulse markets and I are excited to showcase the people and events that have shaped 2020. This year was unique and challenging - and we will go out with a bang, picking what made it that way.”

The curations are highly anticipated by Pulse’s huge digital communities and will drive high user engagement. Sponsorship of existing categories and bespoke pick offerings will therefore also provide a great opportunity for brands across these markets to access an engaged audience, increase brand awareness and foster brand affinity.

Speaking on the announcement from a commercial perspective, Katharina Link, Managing Director of Pulse Ghana, said ‘We are excited for the Pulse Picks 2020 because each year, it proves to be one of the strongest initiatives for audience engagement for us, and also a rare opportunity to bring our audience and the country’s biggest brands together, a great visibility opportunity for our partners and clients.’

Interested brands can get in touch with Pulse offices across the continent or via hello@pulse.africa.

About Pulse: Pulse ( Pulse.Africa ) is Africa’s leading innovative media company.

It informs and engages Africa’s young audience - and provides expansive media reach and creative marketing solutions to its partners.

Through Pulse mass media platforms and social media channels in its markets, it reaches over 100 million users monthly. Pulse TV is its innovative video producer, creating formats across the channels. Pulse Studio is its creative brand & content studio, supporting clients to express their own media vision. Pulse Marketing is its 360 degree digital marketing partner, providing comprehensive marketing solutions. Learn more about Pulse directly on www.Pulse.Africa.

