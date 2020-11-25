L Brands Announces Leadership Changes at Victoria’s Secret

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) announced several key leadership appointments at Victoria’s Secret. Effective immediately, Martin Waters was named Chief Executive Officer of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, replacing John Mehas, who has served in the role since February 2019. Waters will report to Stuart Burgdoerfer, Interim CEO of Victoria’s Secret and CFO of L Brands. Laura Miller was named Chief Human Resources Officer of Victoria’s Secret; Becky Behringer was promoted to Executive Vice President of North America Store Sales and Operations; and Janie Schaffer was named Chief Design Officer of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie.



“The Board and I are thrilled by the appointments of these talented leaders with demonstrated records of execution,” said Sarah Nash, chair of L Brands’ Board of Directors. “Martin Waters is an experienced retail executive who has led our international business for the past 12 years. He is an exceptional leader and is widely respected both within and outside of our business. Laura brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role of CHRO, combined with a passion for helping people reach their full potential. Becky’s deep knowledge of our stores organization and the customer will help us deliver success as we approach the Holiday season and beyond. Janie is a proven leader with a record of creating and re-positioning brands and growing profitable sales across international markets.”

Nash continued, “With their collective expertise and working together alongside the entire leadership team at Victoria’s Secret, we will continue to drive the business forward and reposition it for success. We thank John for his contributions to the brand during his tenure.”

About Martin Waters:

Waters joined L Brands in 2008 as head of the international division. Under Martin’s leadership, the international business has expanded from the early phases of incubation to more than 700 stores globally. Prior to his role with L Brands, Martin was managing director for Boots International, Europe’s leading health and beauty retailer. Martin also has significant experience in strategic planning, merchandising, planning and allocation, brand management, marketing and supply chain operations.

About Laura Miller:

Laura Miller has more than 30 years of Human Resources experience working in a variety of roles in large global organizations. She most recently served as the CHRO of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Ltd. Previously, she served as CHRO for ADT, as well as Coca Cola Refreshments, and held a variety of HR roles at the Raytheon Company. Miller has a degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University.

About Becky Behringer:

Becky Behringer joined Victoria’s Secret in 2002. Her most recent role was Senior Vice President of Store Operations at Victoria’s Secret, where she oversaw the business’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, the North American stores organization was able to quickly close, then methodically re-open stores in a phased approach, implementing industry-leading health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of 35,000+ associates and customers. Previously, Behringer served in a number of field leadership roles, from Store Manager to Regional Manager, across Victoria’s Secret.

About Janie Schaffer:

Janie Schaffer has more than 30 years of specialty retail experience and is a recognized expert in the intimates world. She previously served as Director of Lingerie and Beauty at Marks and Spencer plc, a leading British retailer. From 2008 to 2012, she served as head of design for Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, a period of rapid growth in the brand’s best-at and win-at categories. Prior to joining Victoria’s Secret in 2008, Janie founded and then sold UK-based lingerie brand Knickerbox.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,681 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.BathandBodyWorks.com , www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.PINK.com.

