The Influence Agency presents its annual publication, “The Yearbook,” discussing influential digital marketing trends for 2021

/EIN News/ -- - The Yearbook, created by the agency’s in-house team of digital marketing experts, takes a look at the most influential moments of 2020 and how it will impact the industry going forward -

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Influence Agency (InfluenceTHIS 2019 winner) releases its second annual whitepaper, “The Yearbook,” an aptly-named publication designed to analyze the past, and predict future digital marketing trends across the globe. While 2020 was an impossible year to predict, it became a pivotal moment in history for society, brands, businesses, and affected how we communicate and are perceived online.

The Yearbook reflects on COVID-19’s impact on businesses, the rise of social activism and the desire for greater corporate responsibility. With input from industry experts and influencers such as Jeff Harris, Product Lead for Shopping, Pinterest and Shannae Ingleton Smith , Co-Founder of Kensington Grey Agency Inc., The Yearbook has a little something for everyone, no matter the industry.

[To read The Influence Agency’s full 2020-2021 whitepaper, click here . ]

“Media people have always been creative and solutions-focused. It comes with the territory — and we have all been tested this year,” said Tom Yawney, Partner and Director of Business Development at The Influence Agency. “The result is many stories of forward-thinking brands and businesses who managed to adapt and thrive in this new world. We wanted to honour them by sharing their stories, in hopes that all who read The Yearbook enjoy similar fortunes in the coming year.”

There’s no question that COVID-19 accelerated digital transformation across all industries. With 2.14 billion people expected to become global digital buyers in 2021 , The Yearbook covers the importance of this digital transition and how it will continue to influence consumer spending and marketing strategies going forward.

About The Influence Agency

The Influence Agency is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. Since their start in 2017, they’ve established themselves as one of the country’s most sought-after agencies for strategizing and executing some of the biggest influencer and digital marketing campaigns. They’ve worked alongside notable brands including Jamieson, Universal Music Canada, Puma, Lowes, Napoleon, and Iovate -- an impressive roster that only continues to grow!