Mining Indaba Launches Brand-New Virtual Investment Programme

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (https://www.MiningIndaba.com) today announced the launch of its Virtual Investment Programme, taking place 30-31 March 2021. The Programme is a new service for mining companies, investors and analysts to raise capital, pitch their companies and originate deals.

“The highly experienced Investor Relations team will work closely with participants to ensure they are connected with an unrivalled network of elite dealmakers. Our objective is to bring together regular Mining Indaba Investment Programme clients as well as connecting new investors and mining corporates not yet taking part in any other matchmaking platforms”. says Kael O’Sullivan, Director of Investor Relations at Mining Indaba.

What can participants expect from the programme:

The IR experts have in-depth knowledge of the companies and assets as well as each investors’ profile to ensure deal origination and corporate access activity is maximised, presenting each participant with a wide range of opportunities.

The personalised concierge service will build a highly targeted and carefully curated meeting schedule, ensuring each participant is matched with delegates based on their specific requirements.

Full access to the enhanced online meeting platform with an easy-to-use filtering system to request one-on-one meetings directly. Participants can discover and reach out to new contacts accordingly.

An online mining company directory with up-to-date corporate and marketing information of every participating mining company.

Plus, exclusive content will be available throughout the programme including the final of the Investment Battlefield and exclusive roundtables led by analysts on the most pertinent themes.

Registration for the Virtual Investment Programme is now available from 25th November. The programme is free to attend for investors and analysts, and mining company rates are competitively priced. There are also a limited number of delegate passes available for bankers and brokers.

For more information about the service, visit the website here (https://bit.ly/39be1Gp).

Media Contact: On behalf of Investing in African Mining Indaba Amy Neville Email: amy.neville@hyve.group

About Investing in African Mining Indaba: Investing in African Mining Indaba (https://www.MiningIndaba.com) is solely dedicated to the successful capitalisation, development and widening perspective of the African mining industry. Bringing together the world’s industry giants to tomorrow’s barrier-breaking disruptors from across the spectrum. It’s the place where multi-million deals are done, and life-long partnerships are discovered.