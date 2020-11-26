Telenor and Cellusys celebrate one year of success in centralized Steering of Roaming partnership
The Cellusys Steering of Roaming solution powers a unified approach to roaming for Telenor Group affiliates.
The Cellusys solution for Steering of Roaming as well as Welcome SMS reduces onboarding time and allows us to deliver high quality roaming services to the Telenor Group,”DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the goal of driving simplification, Telenor has centralized their roaming operations into one global setup, supporting all Telenor affiliates. Cellusys was chosen as a trusted partner to provide a steering of roaming solution that offered group control as well as flexibility for affiliates. Telenor as a Group now has a scalable, centralized approach to wholesale roaming and negotiation.
“Telenor is a pioneer in delivering managed roaming services to MNOs,” says Brendan Cleary, CEO of Cellusys. “The group has a unique position in the marketplace and are finding new ways to create value for their customers.”
The advanced roaming platform provides the strongest possible negotiating position as a group, by allowing select policies to be enforced from the Telenor Group, as well as to give centralized visibility over roaming traffic from all affiliates. Cellusys was recently named the No 1 Steering of Roaming Vendor in a user-based survey by Rocco.
“We are carefully choosing the best in class to partner with. Cellusys shares our vision of simplifying roaming for Telenor Group and has tailored their solution to address this shift toward centralizing traffic,” says Rickard Widerberg, CMO at Global Wholesale. “The Cellusys solution for Steering of Roaming as well as Welcome SMS reduces onboarding time and allows us to deliver high quality roaming services to the Telenor Group,“ Widerberg adds.
Features were added to achieve a higher level of integration with Telenor business processes, and migration from two other Tier-1 platforms was easily managed by the Cellusys team.“Our customers’ own objectives have always been a driving force in our engineering process,” explains Brendan Cleary, CEO of Cellusys. “Creating solutions to address the unique circumstances of operator groups is a complex challenge we are proud to be able to deliver.”
One year into the partnership, both Telenor and Cellusys are optimistic about further collaboration adding value to far-reaching solutions to bring trust, elegance and simplicity to the signalling marketplace.
About Cellusys
Cellusys revolutionised telecom security with the introduction of the signalling firewall in 2015. Cellusys has grown to become a Tier 1 telecom solutions provider, offering mobile networks solutions for signalling security, A2P monetisation, roaming, analytics, and IoT. Cellusys systems improve quality of service and security for over 800 million subscribers worldwide, and make mobile networks more secure, intelligent and profitable.
About Telenor
Telenor Group connects its 182 million customers to what matters most. Connecting the world has been Telenor’s domain for more than 160 years and we currently operate across Scandinavia and Asia. We are committed to responsible business conduct and driven by the ambition of empowering societies.
Global Wholesale is the international communication provider of Telenor Group, connecting countries and offering global reach with managed quality to customers worldwide. We deliver high quality interconnect solutions within Voice, Roaming and Messaging; providing you with the world at hand wherever you are.
To learn more please visit www.telenor.com/globalwholesale
Bonnie Kimmel
Cellusys
info@cellusys.com