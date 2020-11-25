PowerHouse leads the pack

Lusaka Rugby Club aka Powerhouse has continued leading the way in shaping the landscape of Zambian rugby since the Covid19 restrictions were eased.

The club which introduced the now famous "Sunday Touch Rugby Games" in the Showgrounds opposite Manda Hill Lusaka has been recording great interest from many rugby enthusiasts. These include both former & current players (male & female), retired & active Coaches, not forgetting selected national level and club administrators.

PowerHouse is now adding a new twist to its original concept by organizing a floodlight Touch Rugby Tournament set for Saturday 28th November, 2020. Kick off will be at 4pm up to 9pm after which a pool side party awaits patrons. A number of teams have so far confirmed participation & organizers are promising a memorable experience.

On a related matter, Green Eagles Rugby Club in Kabwe has also stepped up preparations for their inaugural "Get Back from Covid19 Touch Rugby Tournament" to be hosted at their club on Saturday 05th December, 2020.

So far, Mufulira Rugby Club, Red Arrows and Kitwe Playing Fields (KPF) have hosted similar tournaments in the last few weeks since the lifeline was extended to the Zambia Rugby Union by the National Sports Council & Ministry of Health. The Union, working in close collaboration with host clubs, is ensuring that all Covid19 regulations/ measures are strictly adhered to without exemption.

"As a Union we are happy that the game is back in action albeit in a different format. We, however, remain confident that sooner rather than later, the Covid19 pandemic will be a thing of the past & we shall get back in full swing. As we approach the new year we expect our players (female & male) to continue working on their fitness and skills so that once International fixtures are announced, we will not be caught unawares".

Mask Up! Sanitize! Keep a Metre!

Media Contact: Tom Chaloba Spokesperson Zambia Rugby Union www.ZRU.rugby @zambiarugbyuni1 @TomChaloba1

