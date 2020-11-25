Global Digital Oscilloscope Market Will Reach to USD 2825 Million by 2026 by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [180+ Pages PDF] research report, the global Digital Oscilloscope Market was estimated at USD 1913.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2825 Million by 2026, at 5.4% CAGR through 2027. Top market players include Tektronix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Keithley Instruments, Fluke Corporation, LeCroy Corporation and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Digital Oscilloscope Market By Type (Digital Phosphorous Oscilloscope, Digital Storage Oscilloscope, and Digital Sampling Oscilloscope), and Application (Defence and Cars): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Digital Oscilloscope Market was estimated at USD 1913.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2825 Million by 2026. The global Digital Oscilloscope Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Increasing demand for safety and protection features in terms of automotive vehicles has forced automotive OEMs to integrate safety features in their vehicles. This factor has compelled automotive OEMs to provide connectivity solutions in their vehicles that include communication technologies to produce an automatic system. This factor is propelling the target market growth.

An oscilloscope is a type of measuring and testing equipment that is utilized for monitoring current or voltage passed to or passed from an electronic device or component. Nowadays, the device available operates in digital mode while initially; the oscilloscope worked only in analog mode. An ADC is utilized by a digital oscilloscope for the conversion of measured voltage into digital information, it then acquires these signals as a series of samples, which are then stored until they are good enough to be classified as a waveform. Furthermore, the processed signals are stored in a digital format for future reference.

Browse through 55 Tables & 111 Figures spread over 180+ Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Oscilloscope Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2026”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Digital Oscilloscope Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/digital-oscilloscope-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 190+ Pages Research Report

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes List of table & figures

• Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

The end-users of digital oscilloscope include sectors such as defense, manufacturing, electronics & electrical, and many more. According to data published by the Canadian Center of Science and Education (CCSE) in 2019, few devices in China utilize Android devices to observe waveforms. Currently, digital oscilloscopes apply the system based on STM32, STC, and ARM series. For instance, in 2013, Tektronix, Inc. launched three oscilloscope applications for android smartphones, which can validate the network. Also, the oscilloscope can realize remote monitoring of measurement and waveform from smartphones. Apart from this, to implement digital measurement processing and display of analog signals, some research institutions initiated the study of portable virtual dual-trace oscilloscopes. Several recent developments have been made by target market key players. For instance, in June 2019, Tektronix Inc. launched 3 Series Mixed Domain Oscilloscope (MDO) and 4 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO). Moreover, in August 2020, Tektronix, Inc. launched TBS1000C digital storage oscilloscope.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/digital-oscilloscope-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Top Market Players

Key players operating in the target market include Tektronix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Keithley Instruments, Fluke Corporation, LeCroy Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, GWInstek America Corp., ZTEC Instruments, Inc., among others.

Get an Additional List of Market Players, Request a Free Report Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/digital-oscilloscope-market

Multiple factors are driving the digital oscilloscope market globally. Factors such as the augmentation in demand for signal storage facilities as well as self-monitored facilities have been propelling the target market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of new products as well as services in addition to other strategic alliances by target market players are projected to create lucrative demand for the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for safety and protection features in terms of automotive vehicles has forced automotive OEMs to integrate safety features in their vehicles. This factor has compelled automotive OEMs to provide connectivity solutions in their vehicles that include communication technologies to produce an automatic system. This factor is propelling the target market growth. However, economic uncertainty and competition are the major factors that are anticipated to harm the target market growth over the forecast period.

Global Digital Oscilloscopes Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the target market is categorized as a digital phosphorous oscilloscope, digital storage oscilloscope, and digital sampling oscilloscope. Digital storage oscilloscope is expected to lead the type segment of the digital oscilloscope market. A digital storage oscilloscope can carry out the complex processing of the signals with the help of high-speed digital signal processing circuits. On the basis of application, the target market is categorized as defense and cars. The cars category is anticipated to boost the application segment of the digital oscilloscope market over the forecast period.

Browse the full “Digital Oscilloscope Market By Type (Digital Phosphorous Oscilloscope, Digital Storage Oscilloscope, and Digital Sampling Oscilloscope), and Application (Defence and Cars): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-oscilloscope-market

In terms of region, the digital oscilloscope market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the target market growth as a huge amount of manufacturing of component electronics as well as semiconductors is done in the region. North America is expected to follow the Asia Pacific. Consumers of digital storage oscilloscopes in a large amount in North America are projected to propel the target market in the region. Moreover, an adaptation of digital storage oscilloscopes technologies in manufacturing as well as the electronics sector in Europe may also boost the target market growth in the region.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/digital-oscilloscope-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The taxonomy of the digital oscilloscope market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Digital Oscilloscope Market: TypeAnalysis

Digital Phosphorous Oscilloscope

Digital Storage Oscilloscope

Digital Sampling Oscilloscope

Global Digital Oscilloscope Market: Application Analysis

Defense

Cars

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global digital oscilloscope market was valued at around USD 1.9 Billion in 2019.

It was established through primary research that the Asia Pacific was the leading target market region in 2019.

Augmentation in demand for signal storage facilities and rising demand for safety features in automotive vehicles are the key factors boosting the target market growth.

Cars category of application segment majorly augmented the target market growth in 2019.

The rise in demand for safety features in automotive vehicles has compelled automotive OEMs to add safety features in their vehicles. This accelerated the target market demand.

Browse More Top Rated Research Reports:

Computer Reservation Systems Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/computer-reservation-systems-crs-market

Mobile Payment Technology Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/mobile-payment-technology-market

Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/manufacturing-intelligence-software-market

Storage Resource Management Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/storage-resource-management-industry-market-by-type-cloud-1246

Online On-demand Home Service Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/online-on-demand-home-service-market-by-type-1218

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:



Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com