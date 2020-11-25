Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.ateapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging the Company’s deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleoside biology, and medicinal chemistry, Atea has built a proprietary nucleotide and nucleoside prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally- available, potent, and selective purine nucleotide and nucleoside prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, dengue virus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.

