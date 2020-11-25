Dozens of Distinguished Guests Join Opening Ceremony and Conference of Shanxi Brands Online Tour on the Silk Road (Middle East and Africa) 2020!

CCPIT Shanxi, a government body, organized the Shanxi Brands Online Tour on the Silk Road (Middle East and Africa) 2020 which is held offline on 24 November 2020 in Shanxi Province, China as well as on the GTW – Virtual Exhibition Platform.

This high level event was graced and attended by distinguished leaders, dignitaries and VIP guests from the Middle East and Africa region and Shanxi province who delivered keynote speeches on the opening ceremony including Mr. Hongliang Zhang, Deputy Director of General office of the People’s Government of Shanxi Province; Mr. Xuhang Li, Consul General of Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai; His Excellency, Ambassador Anderson N. Madubike, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; H.E Abdalla Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice-president of DEWA; Eng. Mohammed Al Taani, Secretary General of the Arab Renewable Energy Commission; Mr. Haidar Alhussainy, Chairman of Najaf Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Xiusheng Li, Vice chairman from CCPIT Shanxi introduced these VIPs to all attendees first.

More than a hundred representatives of outstanding Shanxi brands attended the offline conference and hundreds of overseas companies and buyers joined the event through the Online Platform. The event was broadcasted live with simultaneous translations where attendees can choose between English or Chinese language.

The Event consists four parts, the first of which is the grand opening ceremony following by VIP Speeches, while the second part is the Online MoU Signing. The 3rd part highlighted the Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference between Shanxi and MENA region and the last part is the general introduction of Shanxi Virtual Exhibition. The invited VIP Guests shared their marketing experiences and expertise and discussed how to strengthen and enlarge the bilateral economic and trade cooperation in the face of the COVID 19 crisis that seriously affected the entire world.

Mr. Hongliang Zhang, Deputy Director of General office of the People’s Government of Shanxi Province delivered a speech that Shanxi Brands Online Tour on the Silk Road adhere to the principle of "Achieving Shared Growth Through Discussion and Collaboration" under the "One Belt and One Road" initiative. It is with excellent products, high quality production and latest sophisticated technology, with the rest of the world to develop mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation of important opening to the outside activities. Shanxi Brands Online Tour on the Silk Road has been held 20 times in 20 different locations within a span of 6 years and successively developed more than hundred times in 26 countries through the trade and investment promotion and foreign exchange activities initiated by the government of Shanxi Province.

The event is held virtually this year due to the pandemic crisis that opens new opportunity for every attendee to take advantage of the digital technology. Adopting the method of combination of online and offline platform, the event also featured online conference, online video meeting and even online MOU singing. Aside from the MoU signed between CCPIT Shanxi and Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Yuncheng Economic and Technological Development Zone and East African Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (EACCIA) also signs MoU during the event and both of them mutually make efforts on the promotion of cooperation and exchanges between enterprises in the areas of trade and investment.

Mr. Xuhang Li, Consul General of Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai speaks about the productivity advantage of Dubai and the General Secretary, Xi Jinping’s result of visit in 2018.

Ambassador Anderson N. Madubike, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; H.E Abdalla Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice-president of DEWA; Mr.Tariq Badri, Director of Business Development of Dubai South; Eng Mohammed Al Taani, Secretary General of Arab Renewable Energy Commission; Mr. Haidar Alhussainy, Chairman of Najaf Chamber of Commerce expressed their gratitude and appreciation to Shanxi Brands Online Tour and acknowledged Shanxi Province as an important and integral part of China. No matter which countries are you from, you are able to find what you want from China.

There are 7 Shanxi companies and 6 overseas establishments that played a vital and important role in the marketing and promotion to the attendees and this shows the industrial strength and advantage of Shanxi enterprise. Furthermore, the promotion presented by overseas establishment expressed positive cooperation intention which will result to long-term development for the future cooperation between Shanxi overseas enterprises.

The previous edition of Shanxi Brands Online Tour on the Silk Road (Middle East and Africa) 2020 was held last September 28 to October 15, 2020 where 120 companies joined the fair and uploaded their products on the GTW – Virtual exhibition platform. The Expo has attracted visitors and buyers from at least 12 MENA countries including U.A.E, Iran, Pakistan, Kenya, Ghana, Morocco, Egypt, and many more. One of the main highlight of the fair is the B2B online match meeting wherein 60 Shanxi companies met with hundreds of pre-qualified buyers and conducted business discussions and networking where exhibitors promote their products and brands on the GTW Virtual Exhibition platform. The exhibitors on GTW received 1703 meeting appointment from visitors in MENA region. Page view of Shanxi event reached up to 27906. The most exciting is that the prospective Purchase amount reached up to $140,900.

Presently, visitors and prospective buyers can still meet high quality exhibitors from Flange & Pipe fittings, Food & Agriculture, Construction, Chemical-industry, Environmental protection, Machinery, Rail traffic, Medicine and their 1131 products through this link: www.globaltradeweek.com/Shanxi