Pearson PTE To Launch Secure English Language Testing in Nigeria

Pearson (https://middleeast.Pearson.com), the world’s learning company, hosted a virtual launch of its PTE Secure English Language Test (SELT) in Nigeria. These tests have been approved by the UK Home Office and are used for UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) purposes.

SVP for English Assessment at Pearson, Freya Thomas Monk, says these tests offer a fast, fair and convenient choice for anyone who wishes to work, study or come to live in the UK.

Monk is excited about launching this product in the African continent and believes that this test will help many Nigeriens broaden their horizons and apply for opportunities in the UK. “The process is simple and brilliantly designed, interactive and most importantly a true reflection of one’s language ability. We look forward to growing on the continent.”

At the virtual launch, Ozhan Toktas, Pearson’s MD for Africa and Middle East provided an overview of Pearson and the role the education institution will be playing in Africa going forward. He was joined by Monk who discussed the value of Pearson PTE. Alongside her, Pearson Head of Market Development Assessment, Muna Mazhar provided insights on UKIV SELT. Before the final Q&A, Deputy High Commissioner Ben Llewellyn-Jones reiterated the importance of these tests and assessments from a UK perspective.

Tests are delivered through the Pearson VUE test center network. Pearson VUE’s network of test centers have implemented proactive health and safety measures including, but not limited to, readily available hand sanitizer, increased sanitization in high touch areas, and disinfected testing workstations (completed between each test taker) to support the safety of testing candidates and staff. Face masks are required at all Pearson VUE-owned test centers.

Monk says, “We continue to see high demand from test takers who want to book and deliver PTE as a Secure English Language Test, especially when it comes to applying for a UK Visa and Immigration purposes.”

This new location brings Pearson’s worldwide total of UKVI approved locations close to 150. Monk says this will help meet customer demand and give Nigerians more choice of test locations as they look to move to the UK to work, study or live.

Pearson’s SELT tests are focused on immigration requirements and the details are as follows:

PTE Academic (UKVI) – a four–skills language test accepted for work and study visas. It tests Speaking, Writing, Reading and Listening skills.

PTE Home – a two-skills language test accepted for family, settlement, citizenship applications as well as Sportsperson and Representative of an Overseas Business applications. It tests Speaking and Listening skills.

PTE Academic is one of the fastest-growing products in Pearson and is a strategic growth priority for the company, posting 17% growth in test volumes last year. The test is already accepted by the Australian and New Zealand Governments for all visa applications. It is also accepted by 100% of Australian, New Zealand and Irish universities and 99% of UK universities.

Note to Editors:

Pearson is the world’s learning company with more than 22,500 employees operating in 70 countries. We provide content, assessment and digital services to learners, educational institutions, employers, governments and other partners globally. We are committed to helping equip learners with the skills they need to enhance their employability prospects and to succeed in the changing world of work. We believe that wherever learning flourishes, so do people. Visit @Pearson or www.Pearson.com for more information. More information on PTE can be found at https://pearsonpte.com PTE Home is a new, computer-based English test that supports individuals, families and communities wishing to live, work or stay in the UK on their journey from arrival to settlement. Results are typically available within 48 hours, reducing the stress that can be associated with a long wait for results. Pearson VUE has been a pioneer in the computer-based testing industry for decades, delivering more than 16 million certification and licensure exams annually in every industry from academia and admissions to IT and healthcare. We are the global leaders in developing and delivering high-stakes exams via the world’s most comprehensive network of nearly 20,000 test centres as well as online testing in over 180 countries. Our leadership in the assessment industry is a result of our collaborative partnerships with a broad range of clients, from leading technology firms to government and regulatory agencies. For more information, please visit https://home.pearsonvue.com Pearson VUE continues to monitor the situation and make decisions about test centre operations in accordance with government and local authorities. Please check this page for frequent updates: https://home.pearsonvue.com/coronavirus-update