Web Content Management Market to reach US $13,843.3 Million by 2026 - Global Insights on Trends, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Stakeholders and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The global web content management market segmented based on region was dominated by North America, constituting nearly 73% share of the overall market in 2019.

The "Global Web Content Management Market Size, By Component (Solution and Services), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprises), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), End-User (Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Retail, Travel and Tourism, Hospitality and Others), Region and Forecast 2020 to 2026" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global web content management market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2026, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2019, with the base year of 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2026. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global web content management market have been studied in detail.

The global web content management market size is projected to reach a value of USD 13,843.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Web content management is an essential part of an organization's advancement as web marketing became the key to managing digital marketing campaigns. Organizations can have a central interface with the support of a web content management system that enables quick editing of content and adding various types of media before the content is uploaded. Organizations can expand their business and improve their brand image, using a web content management system. Web content management system also assists the customer engagement enterprises. Consumer engagement has now become a major challenge for enterprises as new networks have developed that have increased consumer expectations and want instant service. In this context, companies need to make compelling content to keep their customers interested and offer customized content, and this can be achieved by the use of a web content management system.

Customer engagement is the biggest challenge before any business venture, which has become the primary driver for businesses to implement a web content management system. As consumers are increasingly accessing mobile devices to open bank accounts and renew a subscription, and shopping, business organizations need to establish a competitive presence for keeping their customers engaged with the related personalized content. The web content management systems deployed on cloud is gaining momentum and is expected to propel the web content management market demand during the forecast period. Cloud web content management systems foster innovative solution to various challenges, thereby enabling enterprises to take advantage of infrastructures and technologies that are leading edge and provide for a much more nimble and effective deployment of technology.

North America dominated the global web content management market due to the presence of a competitive marketplace where numerous small and medium enterprises are adopting web content management systems to increase the visibility of their brand online. Leading the adoption of web content management systems are the healthcare and education sectors in the U.S. and Canada.

The global web content management market is fragmented with the presence of many global and regional players. These include Acquia, Adobe Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Opentext, Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft Corporation, Hyland Software, SDL, Vasont Systems, eZ Systems, CMSWire, and Ektron among others.

