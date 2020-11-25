Self-Adhesive Labels Market to Reach USD 71.24 Billion by 2027; Rising Application of Labels in food & beverages to Brighten Sales Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the self-adhesive labels market are 3M Company (Minneapolis, U.S.), Axicon Labels (Oxfordshire, UK), Avery Products Corporation (California, U.S.), ETIS Slovakia (Bratislava, Slovakia), UPM Raflatac (Helsinki, Finland), Müroll GmbH (Frastanz, Austria), Royston Labels Ltd (Royston, UK), S&K LABEL (Illinois, U.S.), SVS Etikety (Karlstejn, Czech Republic), Mondi Group (Vienna, Austria), H.B Fuller (Minnesota, U.S.), LEO DESIGNS AND PACKAGING PVT LTD (Himachal Pradesh, India), Holoflex (West Bengal, India), Pasky s.r.o. (Prague, Czech Republic), and other key players profiled

The global self-adhesive labels market size is expected to reach USD 71.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The growing consumer awareness about product ingredients coupled with heavy demand are factors expected to bolster the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Linerless, Release Liner), By Label Type (Permanent, Removable), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Household & Personal Care, Consumer Goods, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The market size stood at USD 43.62 billion in 2019.

Latest Driver :

Surging Consumer Goods Industry to Augment Growth

The growing utilization of labels in food & beverages, pharmaceutical, medical, and consumer goods industries will have a tremendous impact on the global market during the forecast period. Self-adhesive labels are generally used to describe the contents, manufacturing date, expiry date, and other important information of the product. Furthermore, the growing demand for packaged food, clothing, electronics, consumer durables, and non-durable goods will foster the healthy growth of the market for Self-adhesive labels. The growing population coupled with inflated consumer demand will subsequently enable speed expansion of the market. The booming FMCG industry owing to increasing per-capita disposable income will bolster the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Disturbed Supply Chain to Dampen Market Growth

The global Self-adhesive labels market has observed a massive interruption in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The disrupted supply chain has severely affected the sales and production of labels amid COVID-19. The stringent policies imposed by the government to control the spread of the virus will negatively impact the global market. However, the demand for label technology in the medical and food industry will uplift the business. In addition, the constant efforts for the smooth supply of pharmaceutical and food products will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period.





Regional Analysis :

Flourishing Cosmetic Industry to Stimulate Growth in Europe

The market in Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the growing awareness among consumers in countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and others. The significant demand for consumables, cosmetics, personal care products, including electrical appliances, electronics, tools, packages will boost the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the thriving packaging, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, electronics, food, and beverage sectors will fuel demand for labeling owing to its time-saving, convenient, and inexpensive option, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market in the region. The market in North America is likely to expand rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing commerce sector in the U.S can spur demand for labelling, which in turn, will promote the growth of the market in the region.





Key Development :

August 2020: Xeikon announced a strategic partnership with EFI Jetrion. Under this partnership, Xeikon will supply, support, and service the global Jetrion customer base, and continue the direct sales of Jetrion digital label printing systems as a part of the Xeikon portfolio of UV inkjet presses and digital dry toner for the self-adhesive label market.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market are:

3M Company (Minneapolis, U.S.)

Axicon Labels (Oxfordshire, UK)

Avery Products Corporation (California, U.S.)

ETIS Slovakia (Bratislava, Slovakia)

UPM Raflatac (Helsinki, Finland)

Müroll GmbH (Frastanz, Austria)

Royston Labels Ltd (Royston, UK)

S&K LABEL (Illinois, U.S.)

SVS Etikety (Karlstejn, Czech Republic)

Mondi Group (Vienna, Austria)

H.B Fuller (Minnesota, U.S.)

LEO DESIGNS AND PACKAGING PVT LTD (Himachal Pradesh, India)

Holoflex (West Bengal, India)

Pasky s.r.o. (Prague, Czech Republic)

Other Key Players





