Scientology Volunteer Ministers share free course to help with planning for the future, no matter how uncertain
Knowing how to set targets and goals is key to success in spite of changing conditions in the world
Volunteer Ministers Scientology Handbook training manual
With 2020 upsetting so many people’s lives, many are seeking new directions to reach their personal targets and goals in life.
It is not Man’s dreams that fail him. It is the lack of know-how required to bring those dreams into actuality.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life as we know it has changed in many ways due to the events of 2020. Statistics and indicators show that it might continue to change for some months to come.
— L. Ron Hubbard
How does one navigate so many changes in life, particularly those greatly impacted by the economic challenges of 2020? How can one stay on top of the changes and be the driver of their life and not the passenger?
With a lot of change can come confusions that toss one into apathy, anxiety and frustration. Many now have unrealized goals or incomplete plans or face tasks that appear overwhelming—even impossible to achieve. This is true not only of individuals, but of companies and even countries. History is filled with incomplete or failed projects.
Availing oneself of the free online course “Targets and Goals” can put one in the driver’s seat and more in control.
Based on the works of bestselling author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard (lronhubbard.org), the “Targets and Goals” course is offered by the Church of Scientology on its Volunteer Ministers website.
The course addresses what steps to take and how to apply them to anything—a personal ambition, a family, a group, a business and more.
“Targets and Goals” guides one step by step through the reading material and the practical exercises to use each new skill learned. The course is self-paced and generally takes about five hours to complete.
“So you may ask yourself: Did COVID-19 throw my 2020 plans and dreams out the window and give me unexpected hurdles and challenges? If the answer is yes, this course will give you the practical tools to achieve the new goals you set,” said Rev. Susan Taylor of the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office in Washington, DC.
“Mr. Hubbard states, ‘It is not Man’s dreams that fail him. It is the lack of know-how required to bring those dreams into actuality.’ Having and applying the tools to reach your goals is the first step,” concluded Rev. Taylor.
Offering the free online courses is just one of many activities Volunteer Ministers around the country have been engaged in during much of 2020. Another is the distribution of millions of hygiene protocol education booklets to residences, shops, community centers, government agencies, medical centers and hospitals. In the Washington, DC, metro area over 100,000 booklets have been personally distributed. The important material is also available online at their “How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center” site.
References:
https://www.volunteerministers.org/training/targets/overview.html
www.volunteerministers.org
www.Lronhubbard.org
www.Scientology.org/staywell
Rev. Susan Taylor
Church of Scientology National Affairs Office
+1 202-667-6404
email us here