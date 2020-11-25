Scientology Volunteer Ministers share free course to help with planning for the future, no matter how uncertain

Knowing how to set targets and goals is key to success in spite of changing conditions in the world Volunteer Ministers Scientology Handbook training manual How to Stay Well – Prevention Resource Center COVID-19 Hygiene educational booklets and videos

With 2020 upsetting so many people’s lives, many are seeking new directions to reach their personal targets and goals in life.

It is not Man’s dreams that fail him. It is the lack of know-how required to bring those dreams into actuality.” — L. Ron Hubbard