BeyondSpring to Present at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences in December

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced a poster presentation about the PROTECTIVE-2 Trial (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT03294577) at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held virtually December 5-8, 2020. The Company will also present three posters about the PROTECTIVE-1 Trial and PROTECTIVE-2 Trial at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held virtually December 8-11, 2020.

Details for the ASH Poster Presentation

Title: Protective-2 (BPI-2358-106): A Confirmatory Trial to Demonstrate Superiority of the Plinabulin+Pegfilgrastim (Plin/Peg) Combination Versus Standard of Care Pegfilgrastim for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia (CIN) in Breast Cancer (BC) Patients (pts) Abstract: 817 Session: 201. Granulocytes, Monocytes, and Macrophages: Poster I Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways: Therapies, Combinations, Clinically relevant Date/Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST Presenter: Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University)

Details for the SABCS Poster Presentations

Title: Plinabulin and Pegfilgrastim (Plin+Peg) versus Peg monotherapy (Peg) after TAC: A comparison of efficacy, safety, relative dose intensity (RDI) and bone pain Publication #: PS11-15 Date/Time: starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (available on-demand) Presenter: Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University) ----------- Title: Protective-2 (bpi-2358-106): a confirmatory trial to demonstrate superiority of the plinabulin+pegfilgrastim (plin/peg) combination versus standard of care pegfilgrastim for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (cin) in breast cancer (bc) patients (pts) Publication #: OT-06-02 Date/Time: starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (available on-demand) Presenter: Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University) ----------- Title: Differential efficacy of Pegfilgrastim (Peg) in patients (pts) with breast cancer (BC) versus other cancer types for the prevention of Docetaxel (Doc) chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) Publication #: PS13-34 Date/Time: starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (available on-demand) Presenter: Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University) ----------- Title: Superior Protection Against Profound Neutropenia with the Plinabulin/Pegfilgrastim (Plin/Peg) Combination versus Pegfilgrastim (Peg) Monotherapy In Breast Cancer (BC) Patients Receiving TAC Chemotherapy: Final Results from Protective-2 (BPI-2358-106) Date/Time: starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (available on-demand) Presenter: Douglas W. Blayney, M.D. (Stanford University)

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, plinabulin, a first-in-class agent as an immune and stem cell modulator, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and Phase 3 clinical programs in the prevention of CIN. The U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to plinabulin for concurrent administration with myelosuppressive chemotherapeutic regimens in patients with non-myeloid malignancies for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has strong R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline in addition to plinabulin, including three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform using the protein degradation pathway, which is being developed in a subsidiary company, Seed Therapeutics, Inc. The Company also has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market. BeyondSpring is headquartered in New York City.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "design," "may," "future," "estimate," "predict," "objective," "goal," or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company's future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet our expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of our product candidates, increased competition in the market, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 20-F on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

