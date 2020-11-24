Canadian Global Café Chain announces Virtual Symposium
The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. presents its Virtual Global Symposium and Barista Challenge 2020TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. (“Second Cup”) is very proud to present its first ever Second Cup Virtual Symposium and Live Barista Challenge
Health and safety concerns for our Franchise Partners, Baristas, suppliers, and employees surrounding covid-19 have compelled us to get creative in planning our annual conference this year.
For the first time in our company history we will be going virtual and in doing so are delighted to invite one and all to our Virtual Global Symposium 2020.
“So, grab your hot cup of Second Cup coffee, tea, or hot chocolate and join us said Jim Ragas, President and CEO. This will be an opportunity for our global community to share the love and cheer on their favorite barista.” “A great opportunity to find out about the sustainability and community efforts our cafes are doing around the globe all while having a little fun and remembering we are all one big family”, said Wael Chehade Chief Operating Officer of Second Cup.
The event will be held on Thursday December 3rd at 11:30 am GMT. Please click or copy this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83859489567
Second Cup originated in Toronto over 45 years ago in Toronto, Canada. Second Cup’s international expansion started in 2003 and has now expanded to 23 countries globally. Second Cup café operators are committed to serving the best coffees and unique beverages, espresso-based beverages, iced drinks, unique frozen yogurt parfaits and shakes as well as signature foods, indulgent treats all in the world in an inviting ambiance with uncompromising standards of customer service, product quality and freshness
WWW.MYSECONDCUP.COM
Jim Ragas
The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn