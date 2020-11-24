Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WEB VIDEO: Governor Abbott Encourages Texans To Participate In Small Business Saturday

November 24, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a new web video encouraging Texans to participate in Small Business Saturday on November 28th. In the video, the Governor urges Texans to shop small, shop local, and help support businesses in their community throughout the holiday season — whether safely in-person or online. 

When shopping in-person, Texans are urged to protect themselves and loved ones from the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, frequently sanitizing their hands, and social distancing. 

The video can be viewed on YouTube.

TRANSCRIPT:

Saturday November 28th is Small Business Saturday. Texas is proud of the strong small business community in our state.

In fact, small businesses account for more than 99 percent of all businesses here in Texas and employ millions of Texans throughout the entire state.

As our state responds to COVID-19, these businesses need our support more than ever. That’s why I encourage all Texans to join me in celebrating and supporting our entrepreneurs and small businesses on Saturday, November 28th, and throughout the holiday season.

Whether it’s in-person or online, remember to shop small, shop local, and help support businesses in your community.

God bless our small business owners, and God bless the great state of Texas.

