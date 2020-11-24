PMV Pharmaceuticals to Present at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference. The presentation will also be available on PMV’s web site. Details on the presentation can be found below.

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore11/pmvp/2394615  

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 is mutated in approximately half of all cancer. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Contacts

For Investors:
Winston Kung
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pmvpharma.com

For Media:
Mariann Caprino
mcaprino@pmvpharma.com
(917) 242-1087

 


