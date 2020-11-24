Sweetings Greetings From Vermont Maple

There’s nothing quite like the taste of pure maple around the holiday season. From maple-infused liquor and maple seasonings to maple candy and maple syrup —unique and tasty Vermont maple products are perfect for gift giving!

Made locally by hundreds of family farms and small food businesses throughout Vermont, the products range from sweet to savory. Wood’s Vermont Maple in Randolph features distinct maple syrup flavors, such as bourbon barrel aged, rum barrel aged, apple pie, chocolate, and more. Branon Family Maple Orchards in Fairfield features maple products, such as maple buffalo sauce, Maple to Go! pouches, and maple bourbon vinegar, in addition to their maple syrup. Maple cream, maple candy, and maple candied nuts are some of the maple products you can get at The Vermont Maple Farm in West Topsham. These are just a few of the maple delights made right here in Vermont.

Unable to be with your loved ones this holiday season? Send them Vermont maple products from a place you love. Support a small Vermont business by buying online and shipping directly to family or friends. If you’re a Vermont resident, consider shopping at one of the many farms and sugarhouses to support your local businesses. Who says gifts just have to be for others? Treat yourself to maple cream cookies or maple leaf candy—you won’t regret it!

If you’re hosting a holiday or simply trying to switch up your go-to seasonal recipes, consider adding delicious maple dishes and treats to your menu. Check out the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association’s latest recipes. Maple doesn’t always have to be the focus of a recipe (but it can!). Pumpkin spice maple glazed apple pie cookies, maple bourbon mashed sweet potatoes, and cranberry maple ginger muffins are some of the delicious recipes you can make using maple products.

For a twist on an old recipe, try substituting maple for sugar. For each cup of sugar, use ¾ cup of maple syrup and reduce other liquid ingredients by ¼ cup. To make it even easier, use granulated maple sugar instead of sugar using a one-to-one ratio. The new and improved dish just may be your family’s favorite! Maple sugar can be purchased direct from many Vermont maple producers.

Whether you’re looking to surprise your special someone or would like to brighten someone’s day, give the gift of Vermont maple this holiday season. To find the perfect present, visit vermontmaple.org/buy-pure-maple.