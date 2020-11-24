Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference 

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference. Please see additional details below:

Dates: Tuesday – Thursday, December 1st-3rd 2020
Format: One-on-one meetings with Satsuma Management
Location: Virtual Meetings

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate, STS101, is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, or DHE, which is designed to be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. DHE products have long been recommended as a first-line therapeutic option for the acute treatment of migraine and have significant advantages over other therapeutics for many patients. However, broad use has been limited by invasive and burdensome administration and/or sub-optimal clinical performance of available injectable and liquid nasal spray products. STS101 is specifically designed to deliver the clinical advantages of DHE while overcoming these shortcomings.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

INVESTOR AND CORPORATE CONTACTS:

Corey Davis, PhD
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Tom O’Neil, Chief Financial Officer
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
tom@satsumarx.com

 


