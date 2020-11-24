Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CVR Partners to Participate in Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) today announced that Company management is scheduled to present at the Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern. A link to the live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of CVR Partners’ website at www.CVRPartners.com. An archive of this webcast will remain available on www.CVRPartners.com for 90 days.

About CVR Partners, LP
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners’ Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,000 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners’ East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 1,100 ton-per-day UAN unit.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Richard Roberts
CVR Partners, LP
(281) 207-3205
InvestorRelations@CVRPartners.com   

Media Relations:
Brandee Stephens
CVR Partners, LP
(281) 207-3516
MediaRelations@CVRPartners.com


