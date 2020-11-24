Fanhua Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc., (Nasdaq: FANH), (the “Company” or “Fanhua”), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 20201.

Financial Highlights for the Third quarter of 2020:

(In thousands, except per ADS) 2019Q3

（RMB） 2020Q3

(RMB) 2020Q3

(US$) Change % Total net revenues 823,351 812,003 119,595 (1.4) Operating income 151,447 73,326 10,800 (51.6) Non-GAAP operating income2 111,623 72,736 10,713 (34.8) Net income attributable to

the Company’s shareholders 168,332 75,322 11,094 (55.3) Non-GAAP net income

attributable to the Company’s

shareholders3 128,508 74,732 11,007 (41.8) Diluted net income per ADS 3.12 1.40 0.21 (55.1) Non-GAAP diluted net income

per ADS4 2.38 1.39 0.20 (41.6) Cash, cash equivalents and short-

term investments (As of

September 30, 2019 and 2020) 1,760,966 1,700,472 250,453 (3.4)

Commenting on the third quarter results, Mr. Chunlin Wang, chairman and chief executive officer said, “In the third quarter of 2020, our life insurance gross written premiums achieved RMB2.4 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 15.5%, outpacing the industry growth rate of 9.2%. During the same period, first year premiums reached RMB582.7 million and annualized premiums equivalent5 were RMB333.5 million while renewal premiums exceeded RMB1.8 billion. The decline in new policies written is mainly attributable to the ongoing impact from the pandemic, the industry-wide downward pressure and slower recruitment in new agents, which partially offset the increase in renewal premiums.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a gradual transformation in the Chinese insurance industry, catalyzed by the sweeping impact of digital technology, a trend that has been further accelerated by the pandemic. In order to lead Fanhua into the post Covid-19 era, we have adopted a strategy of ‘a professional sales force, digital capability and open platform’. We believe that this strategy will enable Fanhua to strengthen its position as a market leader in the professional intermediary industry. The Company plans to upgrade its sales organization by selecting and developing high-caliber, productive and professional insurance advisor teams in economically developed cities in China. We also intend to build an integrated digital platform utilizing artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing, enabling us to optimize the use of data to provide the most appropriate products for existing and potential customers and increase agent productivity. Finally, we will build an open platform to facilitate a closer cooperation with various third parties who can monetize their existing customer resources and to strengthen our value proposition to the market.

“While the immediate future remains challenging for the industry, we anticipate year-on-year growth in the first quarter next year and significant incremental contribution from the strategy to our results in the second half of 2021. We are confident in our ability to retain the Company’s position as a leader in the professional insurance intermediary sector over the long run.”

Financial Results for the Third quarter of 2020

Total net revenues were RMB812.0 million (US$119.6 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 1.4% from RMB823.4 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

Net revenues for the life insurance business were RMB652.4 million (US$96.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 6.3% from RMB696.0 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the 13.6% year-over-year decline in first year commission from RMB502.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 to RMB433.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, offset by 12.8% year-over-year growth in renewal commissions from RMB193.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 to RMB218.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the accumulation of renewal business and high persistency ratio. Revenues generated from our life insurance business accounted for 80.3% of our total net revenues in the third quarter of 2020.

were RMB652.4 million (US$96.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 6.3% from RMB696.0 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the 13.6% year-over-year decline in first year commission from RMB502.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 to RMB433.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, offset by 12.8% year-over-year growth in renewal commissions from RMB193.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 to RMB218.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the accumulation of renewal business and high persistency ratio. Revenues generated from our life insurance business accounted for 80.3% of our total net revenues in the third quarter of 2020. Net revenues for the P&C insurance business were RMB39.2 million (US$5.8 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 20.2% from RMB32.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Revenues for the P&C insurance business, mainly derived from commissions generated from Baowang (www.baoxian.com), increased primarily due to a higher proportion of higher-commission insurance products. Revenues generated from the P&C insurance business accounted for 4.8% of our total net revenues in the third quarter of 2020.

were RMB39.2 million (US$5.8 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 20.2% from RMB32.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Revenues for the P&C insurance business, mainly derived from commissions generated from Baowang (www.baoxian.com), increased primarily due to a higher proportion of higher-commission insurance products. Revenues generated from the P&C insurance business accounted for 4.8% of our total net revenues in the third quarter of 2020. Net revenues for the claims adjusting business were RMB120.4 million (US$17.7 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 27.0% from RMB94.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The increase was mainly due to growth in our medical insurance-related claims adjusting business. Revenues generated from the claims adjusting business accounted for 14.9% of our total net revenues in the third quarter of 2020.



Total operating costs and expenses were RMB738.7 million (US$108.8 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 9.9% from RMB671.9 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

Commission costs were RMB541.4 million (US$79.7 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 2.0% from RMB530.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Costs of the life insurance business were RMB447.6 million (US$65.9 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 0.3% from RMBB449.0 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease reflects lower first year premiums. Costs incurred by the life insurance business accounted for 82.7% of our total commission costs in the third quarter of 2020. Costs of the P&C insurance business were RMB24.9 million (US$3.7 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 10.2% from RMB22.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019, in line with our increased revenue and favorable product mix. The costs of the P&C insurance business mainly represent commission costs we incurred for operating Baowang (www.baoxian.com). Costs incurred by the P&C insurance business accounted for 4.6% of our total commission costs in the third quarter of 2020. Costs of claims adjusting business were RMB68.9 million (US$10.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB59.1 million for the corresponding period in 2019, corresponding to the increase in the medical insurance-related claims adjusting business. Costs incurred by the claims adjusting business accounted for 12.7% of our total commission costs in the third quarter of 2020.

were RMB541.4 million (US$79.7 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 2.0% from RMB530.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Selling expenses were RMB78.5 million (US$11.6 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 99.7% from RMB39.3 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Excluding the benefit of a fair value adjustment of RMB28.4 million which reflected the lower share-based compensation expenses related to the Company’s 521 Plan in the third quarter of 2019, adjusted selling expenses which excluded share-based compensation expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 16.4% from RMB67.7 million for the corresponding period of 2019 to RMB78.9 million (US$11.6 million) due to increased sales events related to our claims adjusting segment.

were RMB78.5 million (US$11.6 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 99.7% from RMB39.3 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Excluding the benefit of a fair value adjustment of RMB28.4 million which reflected the lower share-based compensation expenses related to the Company’s 521 Plan in the third quarter of 2019, adjusted selling expenses which excluded share-based compensation expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 16.4% from RMB67.7 million for the corresponding period of 2019 to RMB78.9 million (US$11.6 million) due to increased sales events related to our claims adjusting segment. General and administrative expenses were RMB118.9 million (US$17.5 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 16.8% from RMB101.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Excluding the benefit of a fair value adjustment of RMB11.4 million which reflected the lower share-based compensation expenses related to the Company’s 521 Plan in the third quarter of 2019, adjusted general and administrative expenses which excluded share-based compensation expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 5.1% from RMB113.2 million in the corresponding period in 2019 to RMB119.0 million (US$17.5 million) due to an increase in operating lease expenses.

As a result of the preceding factors, we had an operating income of RMB73.3 million (US$10.8 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 51.6% from RMB151.4 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income2, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB72.7 million (US$10.7 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 34.8% from RMB111.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

Operating margin was 9.0% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 18.4% for the corresponding period in 2019.

Non-GAAP operating margin6 was 9.0% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 13.6% for the corresponding period in 2019.

Investment income was RMB12.9 million (US$1.9 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 23.2% from RMB16.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The investment income in the third quarter of 2020 consisted of yields from short-term investments in financial products. Our investment income fluctuates from quarter to quarter because investment income is recognized when investments matured or disposed.

Interest income was RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 433.3% from RMB0.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

Income tax expense was RMB21.3 million (US$3.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 29.5% from RMB30.2 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 22.9% compared with 18.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.

Share of income of affiliates was RMB9.3 million (US$1.4 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 71.5% from RMB32.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019, mainly attributable to the decrease in income from CNFinance Holdings Limited.

Net income was RMB80.8 million (US$11.9 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 52.5% from RMB170.2 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB75.3 million (US$11.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 55.3% from RMB168.3 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders3 was RMB74.7 million (US$11.0 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 41.8% from RMB128.5 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

Net margin was 9.3% for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 20.4% for the corresponding period in 2019.

Non-GAAP net margin7 was 9.2% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 15.6% for the corresponding period in 2019.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB1.40 (US$0.21) and RMB1.40 (US$0.21) for the third quarter of 2020, respectively, representing decreases of 55.1% and 55.1% from RMB3.12 and RMB3.12 for the corresponding period in 2019.

Non-GAAP basic8 and diluted net income per ADS4 were RMB1.39 (US$0.20) and RMB1.39 (US$0.20) for the third quarter of 2020, respectively, representing decreases of 41.8% and 41.6% from RMB2.39 and RMB2.38 for the corresponding period in 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had RMB1,700.5 million (US$250.5 million) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Key Operational Metrics for Fanhua’s Online Initiatives in the Third Quarter of 2020:

Lan Zhanggui - Our one-stop insurance service platform : The number of active users of Lan Zhanggui 9 was 45,635 in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 50,248 in the corresponding period of 2019. The number of active users of Lan Zhanggui who have sold at least one life insurance policy was 27,908 in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 42,051 in the corresponding period of 2019; I nsurance premiums generated through Lan Zhanggui were RMB693.2 million (US$102.1 million) in the third quarter of 2020, among which life insurance premiums was RMB552.3 million (US$81.3 million) and non-life insurance premiums were RMB140.9 million (US$20.8 million), respectively, as compared to RMB684.4 million total insurance premiums generated through Lan Zhanggui which included RMB665.8 million life insurance premiums and RMB18.6 million non-life insurance premiums in the corresponding period of 2019.

eHuzhu - Our online mutual aid platform: The number of paying members was 3.0 million as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 3.4 million as of September 30, 2019.

Baowang ( www.baoxian.com ) - Our direct-to-consumer (“ DTC ”) online insurance platform for Accident & Short Term Health insurance( “ A&H ” ) , travel and homeowner insurance : The number of active customer accounts 10 was 93,374 in the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 41.0% from 158,275 in the corresponding period of 2019; Insurance premiums generated on Baoxian.com was RMB81.7 million (US$12.0 million) in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to RMB86.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Recent Developments

Given the impact of Covid-19 and the recent evolving dynamics of the insurance industry, the Company estimated that it is not probable that the participants can achieve the performance condition of the 521 Plan for 2020. Accordingly, the Company plans to terminate the 521 Plan. This will include returning the subscribed shares by the Participants to the Company, refunding the share rights deposits amounting RMB260.3 million received by the Company back to the Participants, and terminating the Participants' obligation to repay the Company the non-recourse loan principal and interest by the end of 2020. The returned shares will be cancelled subsequently.

On October 16, 2020, Fanhua Insurance Sales Service Group Company Limited was awarded the "Value Star of Insurance Intermediary Brand of the Year 2020" by Insurance Today, a prestigious online insurance trade media. The award was selected by a panel of experts and online and offline media, aiming at researching the industry from various dimensions of insurance companies, insurance intermediaries, insurance products and services and third-party technology support.

As of September 30, 2020, Fanhua had 424,510 sales agents and 1,615 professional claims adjusters, compared with 658,145 sales agents and 1,319 claims adjusters as of September 30, 2019. The number of performing agents11 in the third quarter of 2020 was 95,101, including approximately 28,135 selling life insurance products, , compared with 111,486 performing agents as of September 30, 2019, including 43,470 selling life insurance products. As of September 30, 2020, Fanhua’s distribution network consisted of 764 sales outlets in 22 provinces and 121 services outlets in 31 provinces, compared with 755 sales outlets in 22 provinces and 144 service outlets in 31 provinces as of September 30, 2019.



Business Outlook

Fanhua expects its operating income to be no less than RMB50 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects Fanhua’s preliminary estimate, which is subject to change caused by various uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results as per the following details.

Time: 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time on November 24, 2020 or 9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 25, 2020

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator-assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. Please pre-register online in advance to join the conference call by navigating to the link provided below and dial-in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call details will be provided upon registration.



Conference Call Preregistration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3674096

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Fanhua’s investor relations website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2enqmuag

About Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals, including life and property and casualty insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.

Our online platforms include: (1) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices; (2) Baowang (www.baoxian.com), an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing short term health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and (3) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China.

As of September 30, 2020, our distribution and service network is consisted of 764 sales outlets in 22 provinces and 121 services outlets in 31 provinces.

For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract and retain productive agents, especially entrepreneurial agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China, future development of COVID-19 outbreak and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

About Non- GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company’s consolidated financial results under GAAP, the Company also provides adjusted selling expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted selling expenses are defined as selling expense before share-based compensation expenses related to shares owned by sales team leaders under the Company’s 521 Plan. Adjusted general and administrative expenses are defined as general and administrative expense before share-based compensation expenses related to shares owned by employees under the Company’s 521 Plan. Non-GAAP operating income is defined as operating income before share-based compensation expenses associated with the Company’s 521 Plan. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenue. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders before share-based compensation expenses associated with the Company’s 521 Plan. Non-GAAP net margin is a non-GAAP measure that is defined as Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as a percentage of net revenue. Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders before share-based compensation expenses associated with the Company’s 521 Plan divided by total weighted average number of ADS outstanding of the Company during the period. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders before share-based compensation expenses associated with the Company’s 521 Plan divided by total weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding of the Company during the period. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. One limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that such measures exclude items that were significant in the third quarter of 2019.

In light of these limitations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and other interested persons to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this release.

FANHUA INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) As of December 31, As of September 30, As of September 30, 2019 202012 2020 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 169,653 208,324 30,683 Restricted cash 95,952 94,593 13,932 Short term investments 1,612,351 1,492,148 219,770 Accounts receivable, net 682,171 527,369 77,673 Insurance premium receivables 5,067 530 78 Other receivables 61,570 155,053 22,837 Other current assets 54,987 42,584 6,272 Total current assets 2,681,751 2,520,601 371,245 Non-current assets: Restricted bank deposit - non current — 15,243 2,245 Property, plant, and equipment, net 40,806 36,374 5,357 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 110,191 109,932 16,191 Deferred tax assets 7,327 10,217 1,505 Investment in affiliates 363,414 364,146 53,633 Other non-current assets 46,917 45,567 6,711 Right of use assets 190,437 218,356 32,160 Total non-current assets 759,092 799,835 117,802 Total assets 3,440,843 3,320,436 489,047





Current liabilities: Accounts payable 382,882 302,605 44,569 Insurance premium payables 7,901 32,454 4,780 Other payables and accrued expenses 220,290 189,931 27,974 Accrued payroll 101,664 90,873 13,385 Income tax payable 155,251 157,211 23,155 Current operating lease liability 79,986 88,933 13,098 Total current liabilities 947,974 862,007 126,961 Non-current liabilities: Refundable share rights deposits 266,901 260,299 38,338 Other tax liabilities 70,350 67,219 9,900 Deferred tax liabilities 7,898 21,991 3,239 Non-current operating lease liability 103,252 119,140 17,547 Total non-current liabilities 448,401 468,649 69,024 Total liabilities 1,396,375 1,330,656 195,985 Ordinary shares 9,235 9,235 1,360 Treasury stock (1,146 ) (1,146 ) (169 ) Additional paid-in capital 393 — — Statutory reserves 508,739 508,739 74,929 Retained earnings 1,479,494 1,391,705 204,976 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65,429 ) (40,262 ) (5,930 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,931,286 1,868,271 275,166 Non-controlling interests 113,182 121,509 17,896 Total equity 2,044,468 1,989,780 293,062 Total liabilities and equity 3,440,843 3,320,436 489,047





FANHUA INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except for shares and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues: Agency 728,524 691,593 101,861 2,439,188 2,107,511 310,403 Life insurance business 695,968 652,370 96,084 2,326,746 2,006,030 295,456 P&C insurance business 32,556 39,223 5,777 112,442 101,481 14,947 Claims adjusting 94,827 120,410 17,734 254,236 308,660 45,461 Total net revenues 823,351 812,003 119,595 2,693,424 2,416,171 355,864 Operating costs and expenses: Agency (471,668 ) (472,512 ) (69,593 ) (1,639,456 ) (1,452,077 ) (213,867 ) Life insurance Business (449,020 ) (447,634 ) (65,929 ) (1,564,815 ) (1,381,898 ) (203,531 ) P&C insurance Business (22,648 ) (24,878 ) (3,664 ) (74,641 ) (70,179 ) (10,336 ) Claims adjusting (59,102 ) (68,851 ) (10,141 ) (150,461 ) (179,917 ) (26,499 ) Total operating costs (530,770 ) (541,363 ) (79,734 ) (1,789,917 ) (1,631,994 ) (240,366 ) Selling expenses (39,309 ) (78,460 ) (11,556 ) (200,988 ) (209,859 ) (30,909 ) General and administrative expenses (101,825 ) (118,854 ) (17,505 ) (347,286 ) (344,006 ) (50,667 ) Total operating costs and expenses (671,904 ) (738,677 ) (108,795 ) (2,338,191 ) (2,185,859 ) (321,942 ) Income from operations 151,447 73,326 10,800 355,233 230,312 33,922 Other income, net: Investment income 16,761 12,910 1,901 69,684 27,039 3,982 Interest income 620 3,196 471 2,590 11,140 1,641 Others, net (1,028 ) 3,359 494 10,866 28,747 4,234 Income from operations before income taxes and share income of

affiliates 167,800 92,791 13,666 438,373 297,238 43,779 Income tax expense (30,241 ) (21,286 ) (3,135 ) (109,969 ) (69,910 ) (10,297 ) Share of income of affiliates 32,596 9,279 1,367 86,839 1,427 210 Net income 170,155 80,784 11,898 415,243 228,755 33,692 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,823 5,462 804 1,634 8,327 1,226 Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders 168,332 75,322 11,094 413,609 220,428 32,466





FANHUA INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income-(Continued)

(In thousands, except for shares and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

September 30, 2019 2020

2020

2019 2020

2020

RMB RMB

US$

RMB RMB

US$

Net income per share: Basic 0.16 0.07 0.01 0.38 0.21 0.03 Diluted 0.16 0.07 0.01 0.38 0.21 0.03 Net income per ADS: Basic 3.12 1.40 0.21 7.53 4.11 0.60 Diluted 3.12 1.40 0.21 7.52 4.10 0.60 Shares used in calculating net income per share: Basic 1,077,381,239 1,073,891,784 1,073,891,784 1,098,906,389 1,073,891,784 1,073,891,784 Diluted 1,077,780,976 1,074,291,392 1,074,291,392 1,099,443,163 1,074,291,409 1,074,291,409 Net income 170,155 80,784 11,898 415,243 228,755 33,692 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency

translation adjustments 2,631 6,302 928 6,021 10,159 1,496 Share of other comprehensive gain of affiliates 1,147 (1,553 ) (229 ) 1,270 (694 ) (102 ) Unrealized net gains on available-for-sale investments 3,964 3,917 577 3,964 15,702 2,313 Comprehensive income 177,897 89,450 13,174 426,498 253,922 37,399 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to the

noncontrolling interests 1,823 5,462 804 1,634 8,327 1,226 Comprehensive income attributable to the Company’s

shareholders 176,074 83,988 12,370 424,864 245,595 36,173





FANHUA INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(In thousands, except for shares and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

September 30, 2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 170,155 80,784 11,898 415,243 228,755 33,692 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash generated

from operating activities: Investment income (11,298 ) (8,030 ) (1,183 ) (56,655 ) (13,132 ) (1,934 ) Share of income of affiliates (32,596 ) (9,279 ) (1,367 ) (86,839 ) (1,427 ) (210 ) Other non-cash adjustments 859 31,153 4,587 97,946 102,090 15,035 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 993 32,625 4,806 (316,084 ) (14,465 ) (2,128 ) Net cash generated from operating activities 128,113 127,253 18,741 53,611 301,821 44,455 Purchase of short term investments (2,780,221 ) (2,326,840 ) (342,706 ) (5,948,901 ) (6,934,962 ) (1,021,410 ) Proceeds from disposal of short term investments 2,460,289 1,827,416 269,149 5,962,606 7,078,630 1,042,570 Cash paid for loan receivables to a third party — — — — (90,000 ) (13,256 ) Others 1,512 (3,832 ) (564 ) (7,050 ) (9,575 ) (1,410 ) Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (318,420 ) (503,256 ) (74,121 ) 6,655 44,093 6,494 Dividends paid (115,078 ) (91,865 ) (13,530 ) (321,820 ) (300,695 ) (44,288 ) Repurchase of shares from open market (154,325 ) — — (484,016 ) — — Others (3,790 ) — — 126,982 — — Net cash used in financing activities (273,193 ) (91,865 ) (13,530 ) (678,854 ) (300,695 ) (44,288 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (463,500 ) (467,868 ) (68,910 ) (618,588 ) 45,219 6,661 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

of period 702,064 786,737 115,874 848,166 265,605 39,119 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 13,469 (709 ) (104 ) 22,455 7,336 1,080 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 252,033 318,160 46,860 252,033 318,160 46,860





FANHUA INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In RMB in thousands, except shares and per share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30 2019 2020 GAAP



Share-based

compensation

expenses Non-GAAP



GAAP



Share-based

compensation

expenses Non-GAAP



Change%

Net revenues 823,351 — 823,351 812,003 812,003 (1.4 ) Selling expenses (39,309 ) 28,446 (67,755 ) (78,460 ) 421 (78,881 ) 16.4 General and

administrative

expenses (101,825 ) 11,378 (113,203 ) (118,854 ) 169 (119,023 ) 5.1 Income from operations 151,447 39,824 111,623 73,326 590 72,736 (34.8 ) Operating margin 18.4 % — 13.6 % 9 % — 9 % (33.8 ) Net income attributable

to the Company’s

shareholders 168,332 39,824 128,508 75,322 590 74,732 (41.8 ) Net margin 20.4 % — 15.6 % 9.3 % — 9.2 % (41.0 ) Net income per share: Basic 0.16 — 0.12 0.07 — 0.07 (41.7 ) Diluted 0.16 — 0.12 0.07 — 0.07 (41.7 ) Net income per ADS: Basic 3.12 — 2.39 1.40 — 1.39 (41.8 ) Diluted 3.12 — 2.38 1.40 — 1.39 (41.6 ) Shares used

in calculating net

income per share: Basic 1,077,381,239 — 1,077,381,239 1,073,891,784 — 1,073,891,784 — Diluted 1,077,780,976 — 1,077,780,976 1,074,291,392 — 1,074,291,392 —





For the Nine Months Ended September 30 2019 2020

GAAP

Share-based

compensation

expenses

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share-based

compensation

expenses Non-GAAP

Change%

Net revenues 2,693,424 — 2,693,424 2,416,171 — 2,416,171 (10.3 ) Selling expenses (200,988 ) (2,486 ) (198,502 ) (209,859 ) 281 (210,140 ) 5.9 General and

administrative

expenses (347,286 ) (994 ) (346,292 ) (344,006 ) 113 (344,119 ) (0.6 ) Income from operations 355,233 (3,480 ) 358,713 230,312 394 229,918 (35.9 ) Operating margin 13.2 % — 13.3 % 9.5 % — 9.5 % (28.6 ) Net income attributable

to the Company’s

shareholders 413,609 (3,480 ) 417,089 220,428 394 220,034 (47.2 ) Net margin 15.4 % — 15.5 % 9.1 % — 9.1 % (41.3 ) Net income per share: Basic 0.38 — 0.38 0.21 — 0.20 (47.4 ) Diluted 0.38 — 0.38 0.21 — 0.20 (47.4 ) Net income per ADS: — — Basic 7.53 — 7.59 4.11 — 4.10 (46.0 ) Diluted 7.52 — 7.59 4.10 — 4.10 (46.0 ) Shares used

in calculating net

income per share: Basic 1,098,906,389 — 1,098,906,389 1,073,891,784 — 1,073,891,784 — Diluted 1,099,443,163 — 1,099,443,163 1,074,291,409 — 1,074,291,409 —

Source: Fanhua Inc.



1 This announcement contains currency conversions of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate as of September 30, 2020 in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.



2 Non-GAAP operating income is defined as operating income before share-based compensation expenses.



3 Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders before share-based compensation expenses.



4 Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders before share-based compensation expenses divided by total weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding of the Company during the period.



5 Annualized premiums equivalent is a measure used by the Company to compare annual premiums received from life insurance policies with differing tenures by normalizing annual premiums into the equivalent annual premium of a policy with a tenure of 20 years.



6 Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenue.



7 Non-GAAP net margin is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders as a percentage of net revenue.

8 Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders divided by total weighted average number of ADS outstanding of the Company during the period.



9 Active users of Lan Zhanggui included users who sold at least one insurance policy through Lan Zhanggui (through either its mobile application or WeChat public account) during the specific period.



10 Active customer accounts are defined as customer accounts that made at least one purchase directly through www.baoxian.com, its mobile application, or WeChat public account during the specified period.



11 Performing agents are defined as agents who have sold at least one insurance policy during the specified period.



12 In September 2016, FASB issued ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments”. This standard requires entities to measure all expected credit losses of financial assets held at a reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts in order to record credit losses in a timelier manner. ASU 2016-13 also amends the accounting for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities and purchased financial assets with credit deterioration. ASU 2016-13 adds to U.S. GAAP an impairment model (known as the current expected credit loss (CECL) model) that is based on expected losses rather than incurred losses. The Company adopted the ASU No. 2016-13 on a modified-retrospective basis, the cumulative-effect adjustment reduce opening retained earnings balance by approximately RMB7.5 million in the statement of financial position as of January 1, 2020.

